Alphaneural Launches Beta Of AI Infrastructure Platform Bridging Compute, Monetization, And Enterprise Integration

STEINHAUSEN, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlphaNeural , a next-generation AI infrastructure provider, today announced the beta launch of its protocol-native platform, a unified ecosystem for AI Models, Agents, and Datasets. Built to power both developers and enterprises, AlphaNeural enables users to upload, trade, and monetize these assets, and to run them directly on the platform using aggregated GPU compute from decentralized providers.In its pre-launch phase, AlphaNeural has already aggregated over 1.4 million AI models and 400,000 datasets, positioning itself as one of the most extensive AI asset platforms globally. Interest in the project has surged, with over 17,000 users currently on the waitlist to access the beta.As an AI infrastructure protocol, AlphaNeural provides a seamless environment where creators can upload models, agents, and datasets; define monetization terms through licensing or subscriptions; and allow others to access and use these assets on demand. The platform goes beyond traditional marketplaces by offering immediate deployment powered by a growing network of decentralized GPU partners.“In the coming weeks, we will integrate additional partners including io,net, Aethir, Exabits, Render, and Akash, providing the largest aggregation of GPU providers globally to power all the models we have in our systems and expand access to robust, distributed compute infrastructure.” said Ash Eryani, Co-founder and CEO of AlphaNeural.For enterprises, research institutions, and universities, AlphaNeural also provides scalable infrastructure and OpenAPI-compliant endpoints to integrate models, agents, and datasets into their own applications. These organizations can fine-tune, train, and deploy assets using AlphaNeural's secure compute and storage backbone, eliminating the need to build or manage AI infrastructure in-house.AlphaNeural was co-founded by startup veteran Ash Eryani, who has led multiple successful exits, alongside former Google executive Yuri Narciss and published PhD candidate and AI scientist Andrinandrasana Rasamoelina. The company is part of the Google for Startups program and operates out of Berlin, Germany, and Zug, Switzerland.About AlphaNeuralAlphaNeural is redefining the AI infrastructure layer by building a protocol-native cloud for models, agents, and datasets. With decentralized GPU compute, direct monetization, and enterprise-ready integration, AlphaNeural empowers AI creators and organizations to deploy and commercialize AI faster and more flexibly than ever before.To learn more or join the beta, visit

