10-Year Partnership Between ISN® And Yara International Enhances Ongoing Commitment To Contractor Safety
“Over the past decade, ISN has been instrumental to Yara's contractor management processes in Norway and the Netherlands," said Steinar Bjelland, Procurement Manager at Yara. "Leveraging ISNetworld tools and services such as RAVS 360TM and acknowledgment form tracking, along with ISN's multilingual support, has helped Yara optimise compliance, improve communication, and effectively align our protocols with industry best practices.”
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Yara operates in more than 60 countries. Yara works to advance responsible farming, reduce environmental impact, and help ensure food security through innovative products and digital solutions. Yara initially implemented ISNetworld in the United States, Canada, and Brazil before expanding into Norway and the Netherlands. By leveraging ISNetworld, Yara has standardised its contractor qualification process and strengthened its contractor safety performance across the globe.
Additionally, ISN's tools and services have supported Yara in maintaining a proactive and responsive approach to compliance, helping ensure its employees and contractors adhere to the same guidelines, while fostering a culture where individuals feel empowered to speak up. Looking ahead, Yara is exploring the implementation of ISN's CultureSight® survey to further strengthen its commitment to workplace transparency and to continue to improve its safety culture.
“Yara's dedication to safety, operational excellence, and regulatory adherence has been evident throughout our decade-long partnership,” said David Bibby, Vice President at ISN.“ISN is proud to help Yara continue its sustainable contribution to the global food system and its mission to find innovative environmental and agriculture solutions.”
About ISN
ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 850 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.
ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn .
About Yara International
Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Yara pursues a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for its customers, shareholders, and society at large, and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To drive the green shift in fertiliser production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with lower emissions. Yara provides digital tools for precision farming and works closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 17,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of Yara's business model. For more information, visit yara .
