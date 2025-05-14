EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

Kontron and congatec start cooperation relating to the manufacturing of computer-on-modules (COM)

14.05.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Deggendorf, Germany, May 14, 2025 – Kontron , a leading global supplier of IoT technology, and congatec GmbH, a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology, today signed an agreement to cooperate in manufacturing COMs, whereby Kontron will manufacture the congatec COMs. The cooperation is expected to be extended to other areas in the near future. Kontron's subsidiary JUMPtec GmbH and congatec GmbH, a company fully owned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, are both developers of COMs for embedded computing (COMexpress, COM-HPC, SMARC, Q7). Through this agreement, Kontron will provide its broad international production network to manufacture the congatec COMs. Based on the similarity of COM modules and higher volumes, both Kontron and congatec anticipate cost advantages and will be able to actively manage tariff developments, especially in the USA, due to the production facilities of Kontron in North America. This development is the result of the strategy of congatec to follow a local-for-local approach in the light of international trade disruptions and growing customer demand driven by geopolitical considerations. Kontron, via its subsidiary Katek, manufactures as an ODM expert at 21 sites globally, offering local-for-local services across multiple industries, including medical, industrial automation, transportation, avionics, and defense. The Kontron group will provide Supply Chain Management, Production, and Logistics to the fab-less congatec group. A further-reaching collaboration is also in negotiation. Kontron and congatec are discussing potential partnerships in development, know-how exchange, and joint sales and marketing activities that could, subject to reaching an agreement, also lead to a capital investment of congatec in JUMPtec. Both companies are well known for the highest quality standards and a broad and innovative technology roadmap with powerful partnerships with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and NXP. Further Information: Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog About Kontron Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

About congatec congatec is a leading global provider of high-performance hardware and software building blocks for embedded and edge computing solutions based on Computer-on-Modules (COMs). These advanced computer modules drive systems and devices across industries such as industrial automation, medical technology, robotics, telecommunications, and more. congatec's high-performance aReady. ecosystems simplify and accelerate the solution development, from COM to cloud. This application-ready approach combines COMs with services and customizable technologies that enable cutting-edge advancements in system consolidation, IoT, security, and artificial intelligence. Supported by its majority shareholder, DBAG Fund VIII – a German mid-market fund focused on driving growth for industrial enterprises – congatec has the financial backing and M&A expertise to capitalize on expanding market opportunities. For more information, visit Follow congatec:

