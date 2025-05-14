EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous

Branicks Group AG Sustainability Report 2024: Responsibility that lasts

Branicks Group AG Sustainability Report 2024: Responsibility that lasts Frankfurt am Main, May 14, 2025

GHG emissions target achieved well ahead of time; new target set

Green building rate increased to 52.9 %

Sustainability report and materiality analysis externally audited Clearly on track with ESG roadmap Frankfurt, 14 May 2025 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, today published its sustainability report for 2024. The title of the company's twelfth sustainability report is: 'Responsibility that lasts.' Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG: "At Branicks, we see sustainability not only as a social expectation, but also as a strategic element of a future-proof business model and an integral part of our corporate values. We are pursuing our course in a correspondingly concrete and ambitious manner and have set ourselves further interim targets on the way to Net-Zero by 2050 - out of a sense of responsibility that remains." The company once again made significant progress in pursuing its sustainability targets in the past financial year. For example, the original target for 2030 of reducing GHG emissions per square metre in the Commercial Portfolio by at least 40% compared to the base year of 2018 was already achieved last year and far exceeded with a reduction of 51% compared to the base year. Branicks has set itself new interim targets of reducing GHG emissions in its own business operations (excluding the portfolio) by at least 50% by 2035 compared to 2024 and also reducing GHG emissions per square metre in the Commercial Portfolio by at least 50% in the same period. The green building ratio was also significantly improved again: from 43.6% (2023) to 52.9% (2024). Branicks is therefore fully on track to achieve its green building target of 60% by 2027. In the area of social factors, the ratio of men and women in the company is almost balanced at 49% to 51%. The gender pay gap in the area of employees without management responsibilities was reduced by 9 percentage points. In its sustainability report, Branicks documents the strategy, status and objectives of the three ESG dimensions environment (E), social (S) and governance (G) as well as digitalisation (D) under the holistic approach 'ESG+D'. Where appropriate and possible, Branicks combines the pursuit of environmental, social and economic goals with the use of digital solutions, for example by systematically expanding the digital collection and analysis of building data. As in 2023, Branicks has voluntarily subjected the current sustainability report to a full external audit. In addition, the new methodological and analytical materiality analysis and the key figures in accordance with the Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) were externally audited. In the reporting year, Branicks once again achieved top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded prestigious sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED and BREEAM. The sustainability report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI standards) and can be downloaded at: About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.2 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

