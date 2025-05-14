403
Bitcoin Holds Above $103K While Ethereum Surges 9% Amid Growing Institutional Activity
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market maintains strong upward momentum with the global market capitalization reaching $3.37 trillion on May 14, 2025.
Bitcoin trades at $103,882, showing a 1.39% gain over the past 24 hours while consolidating below recent highs. Bitcoin established its fifth consecutive day above the critical $100K threshold after hitting $104,800 yesterday before encountering resistance.
The cryptocurrency benefits from favorable macroeconomic conditions, including April's U.S. inflation data showing CPI easing to 2.3%, the lowest since February 2021.
Technical indicators reveal Bitcoin trading comfortably above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages of $102,822 and $100,890 respectively.
The RSI currently registers at 71, entering overbought territory but still signaling strong buying momentum. Key resistance sits firmly at $105,000 with strong support established at $93,000.
Crypto Markets Surge After Ethereum's Pectra Upgrade
Ethereum displays remarkable strength, trading at $2,675.6 after surging 9.14% following last week's Pectra upgrade. The second-largest cryptocurrency attracts significant institutional interest, with trading volume reaching $947 million in the past 24 hours.
Other altcoins show impressive gains, with Solana climbing 7.56% to $182.75 and Dogecoin rising 10.37% to $0.2457. XRP trades at $2.5864, up 4.16%, boosted by anticipation of CME's cash-settled XRP futures debut scheduled for May 19.
Several smaller cryptocurrencies posted extraordinary returns. LAUNCHCOIN skyrocketed 2266.3% to $0.2366, while RDAC jumped 888.66% to $0.04943. The SATS token gained 47.08%, reflecting growing speculative interest in small-cap altcoins.
Institutional activity remains noteworthy as Coinbase experienced its largest daily Bitcoin outflow of 2025 on May 13. The exchange saw 9,739 BTC (valued over $1 billion) withdrawn, indicating strong institutional appetite despite a $91.4 million net outflow from Bitcoin ETFs on the same day.
Market sentiment remains highly optimistic with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index at 74, firmly in the "Greed" zone. The positive outlook stems partly from improving U.S.-China trade relations after both countries announced tariff reductions.
Traders watch the $105,000 resistance level closely as Bitcoin approaches its all-time high of $105,787. A sustained break above this level could trigger further gains, while failure might lead to consolidation around current levels as the RSI signals potentially overbought conditions.
The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates at the 4.25%-4.5% range supports risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Market participants now await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech tomorrow for further policy guidance.
