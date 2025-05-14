Julius Clinical And Peachtree Bioresearch Solutions Merge To Form A Fully Integrated Global CRO With Increased CNS Capabilities

Julius Clinical Research (PRNewsfoto/Julius Clinical Research)

ZEIST, Netherlands, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius Clinical, a leading full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in the Netherlands (Zeist), and Peachtree BioResearch Solutions, a specialized CNS CRO based in the United States (Georgia), announce they have merged as a fully integrated clinical research organization. The merger combines scientific and operational excellence, an expanded international footprint and increased capabilities across therapeutic areas, particularly within CNS.

Building on nearly a decade of successful collaboration between the two companies, the merged organization creates a comprehensive clinical CRO, bringing together extensive expertise in managing Phase I - III clinical trials with particular depth in central nervous system (CNS), cardio-metabolic, renal and rare diseases. Their combined strength delivers end-to-end clinical research services, enhanced global access in Europe and North America, and robust scientific expertise tailored to pharmaceutical-, biotech-, and medical device companies.

"We are thrilled to merge with Peachtree BioResearch Solutions," says Martijn Wallert, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Clinical. "This marks a significant step forward in expanding our presence and deepening our capabilities across North America and Europe. This natural evolution of our long-term successful relationship allows us to leverage our aligned strengths to become a more versatile and capable partner for our clients."

"This merger represents a transformative opportunity for Peachtree, our dedicated team, and the clients we serve," says Kristy Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of Peachtree BioResearch Solutions. "By joining forces with Julius Clinical, we are significantly expanding our capabilities, offering our clients access to an established international network while preserving the personalized approach we are known for."

This strategic move, combining global reach with the flexibility of a highly specialized provider, positions Julius Clinical and Peachtree BioResearch Solutions to better address the increasing complexity and borderless nature of modern clinical research as they work together with innovators to advance therapies to patients worldwide.

Julius Clinical is supported by Ampersand Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

About Julius Clinical

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Zeist, The Netherlands, Julius Clinical is a leading CRO specializing in central nervous system, cardio-metabolic, renal, and rare diseases. With over 380 clinical trials and 220,000+ subjects across 39 countries, Julius Clinical combines scientific leadership, operational excellence, and a global network of research sites to deliver tailored solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and partners. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Peachtree BioResearch Solutions

Founded in 2008, Peachtree BioResearch Solutions, Inc. is a Clinical Research Organization that specializes in providing clinical development services for emerging to mid-sized biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. With a highly experienced clinical development team, Peachtree offers Clinical Project Management, Clinical Monitoring, Medical Monitoring, Biometrics, Technical Report Writing, Quality Assurance, and Clinical Staff Resourcing. Peachtree has grown its portfolio to over 65 clients providing services ranging from niche projects to full-service support. For additional information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

