(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 May 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 May 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 389.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 395.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 392.522567

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 498,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,247,269 have voting rights and 3,100,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 392.522567 15,000

Individual information:

No. of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Transaction Time Trading Venue 528 392.500 13/05/2025 08:24:24 LSE 679 392.500 13/05/2025 08:24:24 LSE 530 390.500 13/05/2025 09:06:28 LSE 90 390.500 13/05/2025 09:06:28 LSE 105 390.500 13/05/2025 09:06:28 LSE 356 390.500 13/05/2025 09:06:28 LSE 14 389.500 13/05/2025 09:21:48 LSE 214 390.500 13/05/2025 10:05:43 LSE 172 390.500 13/05/2025 10:05:43 LSE 313 390.500 13/05/2025 10:05:43 LSE 90 390.500 13/05/2025 10:05:43 LSE 106 390.500 13/05/2025 10:05:43 LSE 735 395.000 13/05/2025 10:20:44 LSE 128 395.000 13/05/2025 10:20:44 LSE 183 395.000 13/05/2025 10:20:44 LSE 320 395.000 13/05/2025 10:20:44 LSE 108 395.000 13/05/2025 10:20:44 LSE 478 393.000 13/05/2025 10:27:04 LSE 251 393.000 13/05/2025 10:27:04 LSE 729 391.500 13/05/2025 10:36:00 LSE 737 391.500 13/05/2025 10:36:04 LSE 220 391.500 13/05/2025 10:36:13 LSE 758 392.000 13/05/2025 10:47:21 LSE 753 392.000 13/05/2025 10:47:21 LSE 745 391.500 13/05/2025 10:47:31 LSE 748 391.500 13/05/2025 10:56:00 LSE 410 392.000 13/05/2025 10:57:23 LSE 311 392.000 13/05/2025 10:57:23 LSE 557 392.000 13/05/2025 10:59:38 LSE 490 394.500 13/05/2025 12:01:26 LSE 336 394.500 13/05/2025 12:01:26 LSE 364 394.500 13/05/2025 12:01:26 LSE 75 394.500 13/05/2025 12:36:07 LSE 94 393.500 13/05/2025 12:58:52 LSE 301 393.000 13/05/2025 12:59:40 LSE 554 394.000 13/05/2025 13:38:48 LSE 692 394.000 13/05/2025 13:38:48 LSE 191 393.000 13/05/2025 13:40:51 LSE 20 393.000 13/05/2025 13:40:51 LSE 6 393.000 13/05/2025 13:40:51 LSE 3 393.000 13/05/2025 13:40:51 LSE 356 393.000 13/05/2025 13:44:26 LSE 150 392.000 13/05/2025 14:15:07 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.