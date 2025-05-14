Solareast Launches Global R290 Heat Pump System To Advance Climate Goals And Energy Efficiency

BEIJING, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarEast, a leading manufacturer of air-to-water heat pumps, has announced the global launch of its next-generation R290-based heating and cooling solution. Designed for both residential and commercial buildings, this system combines environmental sustainability, regulatory compliance, and advanced smart technology, positioning itself as a key contributor to the global energy transition.

Meeting International Climate and Energy Policies

As countries accelerate decarbonization efforts, SolarEast's new heat pump aligns with global climate action targets, including the EU Green Deal, REPowerEU, and the IEA's Net Zero by 2050 roadmap. The system qualifies for a range of government subsidies and tax incentive programs aimed at replacing fossil-fuel-based systems with high-efficiency alternatives.

QuietEdge R290 Heat Pump: Ultra-Quiet Performance with Smart IoT Control

Unveiled at ISH 2025, the QuietEdge R290 Heat Pump attracted strong attention for its ultra-quiet operation and refined energy performance. Designed to meet the needs of modern homes and commercial spaces, this system delivers whisper-quiet heating and cooling- as low as 35 decibels -making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments such as residential communities, schools, and hospitals.

Powered by natural refrigerant R290 and full DC inverter technology, QuietEdge balances energy efficiency with climate-conscious design. The built-in 5G/2.4G Wi-Fi module enables users to monitor consumption, receive predictive maintenance alerts, and control the system remotely via an intuitive smart platform. Its combination of acoustic comfort and intelligent connectivity has attracted interest from European HVAC distributors and industry professionals.

Flexible Applications from Homes to Industrial Facilities

The modular design supports a broad capacity range-from compact 4kW units for energy-efficient single-family homes to high-power 100kW systems capable of meeting the demands of hotels, office buildings, and even industrial heating and hot water supply. Cascade configurations ensure uninterrupted operation during maintenance, while the system's customizable exterior integrates seamlessly with modern architecture, featuring a discreet casing that blends harmoniously into contemporary building facades

Integration with Solar PV and Energy Storage Systems

The system is engineered to integrate seamlessly with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage systems , offering users a fully decarbonized, energy-independent heating and cooling solution. This compatibility allows for greater use of self-generated renewable energy, reducing reliance on the grid and maximizing energy savings. For residential and commercial users pursuing net-zero building goals, SolarEast's R290 system provides a future-ready platform that supports PV-to-HP direct utilization and smart load balancing within energy management systems.

In-House Manufacturing Ensures Quality, Safety, and Reliability

SolarEast operates a vertically integrated production system, with over 85% of critical components -including evaporators, condensers, copper piping, and electronic control boards -manufactured in-house. This high degree of self-reliance allows for greater consistency, flexibility, and engineering precision across product lines.

All units undergo rigorous quality checks at multiple stages of production. Inspection procedures include helium leak detection, halogen leak testing, and assembly on dedicated explosion-proof production lines.

This comprehensive quality control process underscores SolarEast's commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance systems that meet global regulatory and customer expectations.

A Clear Vision for Carbon Neutrality

"At SolarEast, we believe in accelerating the global shift toward cleaner energy," said the company's CEO. "This R290 system is not just a product launch-it's our commitment to empowering global communities with sustainable, future-proof heating technologies that support climate goals and unlock real economic benefits through policy incentives."

