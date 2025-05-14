Pahalgam Attack: Posters In Shopian Seek Leads On Terrorists

The posters, pasted at several places in the south Kashmir district, have photographs of the three terrorists who are believed to have carried out the April 22 attack in Baisaran meadows in the tourist resort in south Kashmir.

The posters sought any information about the involved terrorists and offered a reward of over Rs 20 lakh for such an information, they said.

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying“those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country”.

On April 23, police announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Security agencies had released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack.

The men, all Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names Moosa, Yunus and Asif and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

