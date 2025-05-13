Teva's 2024 Healthy Future Report Highlights Sustainability Progress, Including Surpassed Targets Linked To Financial Strategy



The Company achieved a 29% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from 2019 levels, surpassing its target of 25% by 2025, ahead of schedule

Teva launched two new programs to help people around the world access the medicines they need, for a total of nine programs, surpassing its target of eight programs by 2025

More than 99% of Teva employees were trained on compliance and ethics, and more than 40% of its significant suppliers were evaluated for sustainability performance

Teva received improved scores for sustainability progress from rating organizations, including its highest score to date from EcoVadis Teva's generic medicines contributed to $39.7 billion in savings for healthcare systems across 22 countries

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2025 /3BL/ - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) published its 2024 Healthy Future Report , sharing actions to advance its sustainability strategy. Teva achieved or surpassed many of its targets, some ahead of schedule. This includes targets tied to sustainable finance instruments, which directly connect its progress in increasing access to medicines and minimizing environmental impact to the Company's financial success. Healthy Future is focused on topics most relevant to Teva's business, supporting the Company in advancing its purpose-we are all in for better health-and enhancing its resilience.

Healthy People

Teva launched two new access to medicines programs-one in El Salvador and a global emergency stockpile-for a total of nine, surpassing its target of eight programs by 2025. Through these nine programs, Teva donated ~18 million doses of medicine, worth $23 million, and provided 2.2 million doses at low cost, reaching 187,000 patients. Five programs also focus on health systems strengthening and capacity building and benefitted ~56,000 individuals.

Healthy Planet

Teva achieved a 29% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2019 levels, surpassing its target of 25% by 2025 ahead of schedule. Additionally, 73% of applicable Teva sites achieved safe discharge levels of antibiotics, minimizing environmental pollution and supporting public health. Through a new antimicrobial resistance capacity-building pilot program in Germany, the Company educated more than 65,000 healthcare professionals, leading to approximately 389,000 patient interactions about appropriate use of antibiotics.

Healthy Business

Operating with integrity helps Teva mitigate risk and build trust with its stakeholders. More than 99% of employees were retrained on compliance and ethics and Teva's Code of Conduct, achieving its annual target and reinforcing a culture of accountability and ethical decision-making. 41% of significant suppliers were evaluated for sustainability performance, and 100% of high-risk third-party business partners were evaluated through Teva's Third-Party Due Diligence tool, ensuring responsible sourcing practices and reducing risks across its supply chain.

“Healthy Future is closely connected to our Pivot to Growth strategy, designed to support long-term growth and resilience” said Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO.“Our 2024 Healthy Future report shares how we're advancing the topics most closely tied to our business, strengthening our company while continuing to better health worldwide-to create the future we want to see.”

Teva received improved scores from rating organizations such as Sustainalytics, MSCI and EcoVadis, as well as awards and recognition for its programs and progress.

To learn more, read the full 2024 Healthy Future Report .

Read the full 2024 Healthy Future Report Disclosures.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company's global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives, future performance and financial and operating targets, and any other information that is not historical information. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to impact and effectively execute on our sustainability, social, economic, environment and governance related strategies and goals; environmental risks; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws, health and safety laws and regulations worldwide; our ability to select sustainability-related disclosure frameworks that seek to align with various reporting standards which may change from time to time; our ability to collect, measure and report sustainability information and metrics, which is subject to evolving reporting standards; our ability to satisfy the targets set forth in our sustainability-linked senior notes, our sustainability-linked revolving credit facility and in other sustainability-linked financing instruments that we may issue; the impact of sustainability issues and other environmental risks on our business; and consequences of climate change; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including: that we are substantially dependent on our generic products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generics medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: failure to comply with complex legal and regulatory environments; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors” and“Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries

...