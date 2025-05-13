Moducore Joins NVIDIA Connect Program To Accelerate The Future Of Offsite Manufacturing

STANWOOD, Wash., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ModucoreTM, the leading ERP platform for offsite construction manufacturing, is proud to announce its selection to the NVIDIA Connect Program , a curated ecosystem of innovative companies building next-generation AI solutions. This strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in Moducore's mission to bring intelligence-driven operations to the offsite manufacturing industry.

Through the program, Moducore gains early access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge hardware, software, and AI frameworks-accelerating the development of powerful new technologies purpose-built for modular, panelized, and component-based factories.

"We're thrilled to be part of the NVIDIA Connect Program," said Jordie Puchinger, CTO and co-founder of Moducore. "Our focus has always been on solving complex manufacturing problems through elegant, reliable software. With NVIDIA's AI platform in our corner, we're moving faster than ever toward a smarter, more connected future for offsite manufacturing."

The collaboration is already yielding results. Moducore is actively integrating NVIDIA's AI compute stack into its core ERP platform- OffsiteOSTM -to unlock new capabilities in predictive analytics, production intelligence, and real-time optimization.

While Moducore is not ready to unveil the full scope of what's coming next, the company hints at a new generation of factory intelligence tools that blend AI, IoT, and spatial computing in ways the offsite manufacturing sector has never seen before.

"We believe offsite factories deserve better tools-ones that don't just track data, but actually learn from it," said Ben Hershey, CEO of 4Ward Solutions Group, which owns Moducore. "This is just the beginning."

About Moducore

Moducore, owned by 4Ward Solutions Group, is the industry-leading ERP solution built specifically for offsite manufacturing. Featuring integrated MES, MRP, Scheduling, Procurement, and real-time production tools, Moducore empowers teams to operate smarter, faster, and with greater precision. Some of the most innovative manufacturers across North America trust Moducore to drive their digital transformation and operational excellence.

Media Contact

Ritika Gudivaka

[email protected]





SOURCE Moducore, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED