Moducore Joins NVIDIA Connect Program To Accelerate The Future Of Offsite Manufacturing
STANWOOD, Wash., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ModucoreTM, the leading ERP platform for offsite construction manufacturing, is proud to announce its selection to the NVIDIA Connect Program , a curated ecosystem of innovative companies building next-generation AI solutions. This strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in Moducore's mission to bring intelligence-driven operations to the offsite manufacturing industry.
Through the program, Moducore gains early access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge hardware, software, and AI frameworks-accelerating the development of powerful new technologies purpose-built for modular, panelized, and component-based factories.
"We're thrilled to be part of the NVIDIA Connect Program," said Jordie Puchinger, CTO and co-founder of Moducore. "Our focus has always been on solving complex manufacturing problems through elegant, reliable software. With NVIDIA's AI platform in our corner, we're moving faster than ever toward a smarter, more connected future for offsite manufacturing."
The collaboration is already yielding results. Moducore is actively integrating NVIDIA's AI compute stack into its core ERP platform- OffsiteOSTM -to unlock new capabilities in predictive analytics, production intelligence, and real-time optimization.
While Moducore is not ready to unveil the full scope of what's coming next, the company hints at a new generation of factory intelligence tools that blend AI, IoT, and spatial computing in ways the offsite manufacturing sector has never seen before.
"We believe offsite factories deserve better tools-ones that don't just track data, but actually learn from it," said Ben Hershey, CEO of 4Ward Solutions Group, which owns Moducore. "This is just the beginning."
About Moducore
Moducore, owned by 4Ward Solutions Group, is the industry-leading ERP solution built specifically for offsite manufacturing. Featuring integrated MES, MRP, Scheduling, Procurement, and real-time production tools, Moducore empowers teams to operate smarter, faster, and with greater precision. Some of the most innovative manufacturers across North America trust Moducore to drive their digital transformation and operational excellence.
Media Contact
Ritika Gudivaka
[email protected]
SOURCE Moducore, LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment