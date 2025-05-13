Eldorado Gold Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report; Sustainability From The Ground Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report (the“Report”), which provides details of the Company's environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance over the past year. The Report is available on Eldorado's website (

"At Eldorado, we integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our business. From prioritizing the safety and well-being of our employees to fostering lasting relationships with our host communities, our dedication to doing things the right way is reflected in the achievements we celebrate today”, said George Burns, Eldorado's President and CEO.

“Our sustainability framework embodies our commitment to consider sustainability in everything we do, from exploration to post-closure, to our relationships with communities, investors, customers, and other important stakeholders. Our framework is underpinned by our Sustainability Integrated Management System (“SIMS”), which sets company-wide performance standards in sustainability. In 2024, we successfully completed SIMS compliance verifications at Kisladag and Efemcukuru in Turkiye. Notably, this was also the first time a Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining (“MAC-TSM”) verification had been conducted by any company in Turkiye in nearly a decade and we are very proud of the scores achieved.”

2024 Report Highlights and Achievements :

(Organized by the four pillars of our Sustainability Framework)

Safe, Inclusive and Innovative Operations

At Eldorado, we prioritize a positive culture of health and safety where everyone values their own and others' safety and well-being. We have policies, procedures and systems in place to support a safe and healthy working environment.



50% women on our Board of Directors and 40% women on our senior management team as of December 31, 2024.

Reduced total recordable injury frequency rate by 30% to 3.24 compared to 4.65 in 2023.

Zero Fatalities across our global sites – marking the 7th consecutive year. We remain focused on driving an engaged safety-first culture, as part of our commitment to eliminating fatalities, serious injuries and occupational diseases.

Reduced potentially fatal occurrence frequency rate by 27% to 0.54 compared to 0.74 in 2023.

Successfully introduced a new health and safety initiative, Courageous Safety Leadership. This initiative is aimed at preventing high-potential incidents and further empower our employees to promote a positive health and safety culture. Continued to support diversity within our supply chain through partnerships with women-led businesses, including but not limited to our ongoing sponsorship of the Artemis Project, which brings together women entrepreneurs connected to the mining industry.

Engaged and Prosperous Communities

The communities near our sites experience the most direct social, environmental and economic impacts and opportunities resulting from our mining operations. We engage with stakeholders and Indigenous communities to discuss challenges, share successes and address concerns for better outcomes.



Committed to local employment and procurement:



Achieved 98% employment from the countries in which we operate with 82% employment from the local communities surrounding our global operations.

Paid over $851 million to domestic suppliers, an increase of 23% compared to 2023. Made $4.4 million in community investments, focused in the areas of education and youth, the environment, community infrastructure, health and well-being and economic development.

Healthy Environments Now and for the Future

As a global company, we are subject to the environmental laws and regulations in each of our operating jurisdictions. We work closely with our regional teams to understand local regulations and align our environmental practices to meet these requirements and our SIMS standards. We continue to take steps to operationalize energy and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions standards within SIMS in support of our Climate Change Strategy.



Zero major environmental incidents and no significant spills across Eldorado's global sites.

As part of a multi-year effort, we reclaimed, removed, and properly stored 288,000 tonnes of historical tailings, pyritic materials, and contaminated soils, originally generated by prior operators, at the Kokkinolakkas Tailings Management Facility as a part of our commitment to the community. These materials came from legacy mining activities at Olympias and Stratoni.

Continued to implement our Climate Change Strategy

Recognized as one of 30 companies in the Globe & Mail's 'Road to Net Zero' for the Globe's Report on Business Magazine, based on research from Sustainalytics, which highlights Canadian companies that are taking concrete steps towards their net-zero emissions. Planted over 118,000 indigenous plants over an area of 106 hectares at Kisladag (Turkiye), including complete reclamation of the South Waste Rock Dump, and thousands more for local villages, proudly contributing to revegetation and reforestation of the surrounding region.



Responsibly Produced Products

The metals we produce are essential in today's world. They contribute to and store value for economies, societies and governments and are an integral part of modern financial systems.



Received external verification of the implementation of the MAC-TSM standard at both Kisladag and Efemcukuru (Turkiye).



Efemcukuru received:





Level AAA performance across all indicators in: Tailings, Health & Safety, Biodiversity Conservation Management and Indigenous and Community Relations; and



A, AA or AAA scores across all other applicable indicators.



Kisladag received:





Level AAA performance across all indicators in: Health & Safety; and

A, AA or AAA scores across all other applicable indicators. Received assurance of full conformance with the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles requirements.

Feedback

Eldorado Gold welcomes feedback from all stakeholders and communities regarding the Company's sustainability reporting. Please direct comments or requests for further information to Investor Relations.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

