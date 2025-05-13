Zenas Biopharma Investors: Cohen Milstein Highlights June 16 Deadline To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Lawsuit
If you'd like to discuss this matter or your rights before signing up, please contact Molly J. Bowen, a partner at Cohen Milstein, at (202) 408-4600 or ... .
What the Lawsuit Alleges
The complaint alleges that Zenas BioPharma and several of its IPO underwriters violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting the company's financial condition. While the offering documents claimed Zenas BioPharma had sufficient cash and proceeds to operate for 24 months, a later SEC filing revealed a 12-month funding timeline. Following this disclosure, Zenas BioPharma's share price declined nearly 49% from its IPO price, closing at $8.72 as of April 15, 2025.
About the Lead Plaintiff Role
The lead plaintiff is appointed by the court to act on behalf of all other class members. This investor helps oversee the litigation, selects legal counsel, and has the opportunity to shape case strategy. Investors with significant financial losses often seek this role to advocate on behalf of the full class.
Cohen Milstein's Track Record
Cohen Milstein is a nationally respected law firm focused on complex investor litigation. The firm recently recovered $1 billion as co-lead counsel in In re Wells Fargo Securities Litigation and is routinely recognized by The Legal 500, Law360, and Chambers USA for excellence in private securities enforcement class actions.
