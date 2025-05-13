Quicklogic Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 30, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
December 29,
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
4,325
|
|
|
$
|
5,669
|
|
|
$
|
5,677
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
2,448
|
|
|
|
1,865
|
|
|
|
2,119
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
|
3,804
|
|
|
|
3,558
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
|
|
1,321
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
2,536
|
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
|
|
2,028
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total operating expense
|
|
|
3,858
|
|
|
|
3,672
|
|
|
|
3,542
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
(1,981)
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
Interest and other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
(2,085)
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
(2,090)
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes and
inclusive of $87 in restructuring costs for the three months ended
March 30, 2025
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
(250)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(2,191)
|
|
|
$
|
108
|
|
|
$
|
(305)
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
15,290
|
|
|
|
14,177
|
|
|
|
14,869
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
15,290
|
|
|
|
14,545
|
|
|
|
14,869
|
|
|
Note: Net income (loss) equals total comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented. Additionally, the Company notes that income taxes related to discontinued operations were immaterial in nature for the periods presented and as such, only net income (loss) from discontinued operations was reported herein.
|
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 30, 2025
|
|
|
December 29,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
17,546
|
|
|
$
|
21,859
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 and $0, as of March 30,
2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
1,586
|
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
4,133
|
|
|
|
2,682
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
905
|
|
|
|
940
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
Assets of business held for sale, net
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
25,337
|
|
|
|
29,604
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
17,028
|
|
|
|
15,699
|
|
Capitalized internal-use software, net
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
Right of use assets, net
|
|
|
687
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
369
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
Non-marketable equity investment
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
Inventories, non-current
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
|
718
|
|
Note receivable, non-current
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Assets of business held for sale, net
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
49,077
|
|
|
$
|
51,933
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving line of credit
|
|
$
|
15,000
|
|
|
$
|
18,000
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
|
3,097
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
1,184
|
|
|
|
1,587
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
Notes payable, current
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
Lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
Liabilities of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
21,482
|
|
|
|
25,397
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
Notes payable, non-current
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
|
1,202
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
22,760
|
|
|
|
27,046
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and
outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 authorized; 15,824 and 15,336 shares issued
and outstanding as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
337,888
|
|
|
|
334,268
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(311,587)
|
|
|
|
(309,396)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
26,317
|
|
|
|
24,887
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
49,077
|
|
|
$
|
51,933
|
|
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 30, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
December 29,
|
|
US GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(1,981)
|
|
|
$
|
132
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
969
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(991)
|
|
|
$
|
1,598
|
|
|
$
|
905
|
|
US GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(2,090)
|
|
|
$
|
73
|
|
|
$
|
(55)
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
969
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(1,100)
|
|
|
$
|
1,539
|
|
|
$
|
834
|
|
US GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
(101)
|
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
|
$
|
(250)
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Adjustment for restructuring costs
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
(46)
|
|
|
$
|
193
|
|
|
$
|
(215)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(1,146)
|
|
|
$
|
1,732
|
|
|
$
|
619
|
|
US GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjustment for restructuring costs
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
US GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjustment for restructuring costs
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, basic
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
US GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjustment for restructuring costs
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
US GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjustment for restructuring costs
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
US GAAP gross margin percentage
|
|
|
43.4
|
%
|
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
|
|
62.7
|
%
|
Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage
|
|
|
45.6
|
%
|
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
|
65.8
|
%
|
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Revenue
|
|
|
Change in Revenue
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
|
Q1 2025 to
|
|
|
Q1 2025 to
|
|
COMPOSITION OF REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by product: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New products
|
|
|
87
|
%
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
|
|
81
|
%
|
|
|
(17)
|
%
|
|
|
(19)
|
%
|
Mature products
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
(49)
|
%
|
|
|
(45)
|
%
|
Discontinued Operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New products
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(97)
|
%
|
|
|
(61)
|
%
|
Revenue by geography:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
(51)
|
%
|
|
|
(33)
|
%
|
North America
|
|
|
90
|
%
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
|
85
|
%
|
|
|
(17)
|
%
|
|
|
(20)
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
(67)
|
%
|
|
|
(72)
|
%
|
Discontinued Operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
(60)
|
%
|
North America
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
(98)
|
%
|
|
|
(67)
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
_____________________
|
(1)
|
New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP intellectual property, professional services, and QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.
