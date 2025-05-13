Arkansas Graphics Inc. Acquires Tcprint Solutions

Merger Combines Expertise, Expands Services of State's Top Printing Companies

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arkansas Graphics Inc. of Little Rock has acquired TCPrint Solutions of North Little Rock, uniting two of the state's most established commercial printing companies.The merger, effective May 6, brings together more than 130 years of combined experience and strengthens both companies' ability to serve clients with expanded capabilities and innovative print and marketing services.Founded in 1974, Arkansas Graphics has been a leader in offset and digital printing across the region. TCPrint Solutions, originally founded as Twin City Printing in 1945, has built a strong reputation for short-run digital and wide-format printing, packaging and fulfillment services.“This merger is about creating something greater than the sum of our parts,” said Kevin Wilcox, president of Arkansas Graphics Inc.“Together, we're enhancing our capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the personal service and quality our customers have trusted for decades. It's a rare opportunity to combine legacies, talent and technology in a way that moves us all forward.”As part of the merger, Leigh Ann Newton, president of TCPrint Solutions and daughter of owner Mike Simpson, will remain with the company in a leadership role, helping guide the integration and ensuring continuity for TCPrint's long-standing client relationships. Her brother, Drew Simpson, will also remain with the company as senior account executive.“We've always prided ourselves on delivering exceptional value to our customers, and that will only grow with this partnership,” said Mike Simpson, owner of TCPrint Solutions.“Arkansas Graphics shares our values, our work ethic and our belief in putting the customer first. This merger secures our future and opens new doors for our team and clients.”In the near term, both the Arkansas Graphics and TCPrint Solutions brands will remain, while the companies gradually integrate operations. Customers can expect continued access to their current teams, now supported by a broader set of tools, technologies and expertise.The newly combined organization will operate from Arkansas Graphics' headquarters in Little Rock, with a phased integration planned over the next several months.Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.MULTIMEDIA IMAGES: Photo and Cutline available here

