Bitcoin Stock Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRYP) Stock Soars On Merger Tied To Eric Trump And Hut 8

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including Bitcoin and gaming stocks reports on trading and news for Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP), an innovative venture in the Bitcoin mining space

The stock trended in yesterday's trading session, closing at $1.4200, up 0.9000, gaining 173.08% on volume of over 259 Million shares.

Gryphon announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with American Bitcoin Corp., a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, pursuant to which Gryphon will acquire American Bitcoin in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. Upon closing, the combined company will operate under the American Bitcoin brand, led by the management and board of directors of American Bitcoin. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ABTC."

"The Gryphon team is pleased to offer our stockholders the opportunity to participate in what we believe will be the next era of public Bitcoin mining through this combination," said Steve Gutterman, Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon. "American Bitcoin brings together an outstanding leadership team and a clear strategy to build a premier institution in this fast-evolving industry."

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) ("Hut 8") launched American Bitcoin earlier this year in partnership with Eric Trump, with the goal of building the world's largest, most efficient pure-play Bitcoin miner alongside a robust strategic Bitcoin reserve. American Bitcoin is purpose-built to enable Bitcoin accumulation at scale through low-cost Bitcoin mining and other complementary strategies.

"Taking American Bitcoin public is a critical step toward scaling the business at the pace and magnitude we envision," said Asher Genoot, Board Member of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8. "Time-to-market was a critical factor, and this transaction enables an efficient path to public markets by combining with an entity that is structurally aligned with American Bitcoin's mining-focused launch strategy."

Said Gutterman, "We are excited to be a part of the American Bitcoin story and to join Asher and the team that we believe will define the future of public Bitcoin investment."

Following the completion of the transaction, current Gryphon stockholders are expected to own approximately 2% of the combined company, and former American Bitcoin stockholders will own approximately 98%. The transaction is expected to close as early as the third quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of specified closing conditions, including receipt of Gryphon stockholder approval.

Gryphon. is an innovative venture in the Bitcoin mining space. More information is available on

American Bitcoin is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 focused exclusively on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. The company combines Hut 8's proven mining operations, cost-efficient infrastructure development capabilities, and disciplined approach to capital allocation with Eric Trump's commercial acumen, capital markets expertise, and commitment to the advancement of decentralized financial systems. For more information, visit

