Gradiant Leads Sustainable Water Solutions For The Data Centers Powering AI

Gradiant , a global leader in advanced water and wastewater solutions, has been awarded two new contracts by leading technology companies to design and deploy sustainable water solutions at new data centers in the United States and Indo-Pacific. These facilities-critical to powering AI and cloud infrastructure-are increasingly located in some of the most water-stressed regions in the world .

Gradiant's solutions will enable these developments to meet aggressive sustainability goals while minimizing their impact on local water resources and communities. The projects underscore Gradiant's growing role as the go-to water partner for the world's most important AI infrastructure owners and operators.

As the world accelerates toward an AI-first future, data centers-the invisible engines powering cloud computing, AI, and global connectivity-are emerging as both drivers of innovation and major consumers of water. An average 100-megawatt data center in the U.S. uses as much water each day as 6,500 households. Globally, data center water use is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching 1,200 billion liters annually.

Many of these new sites are being built in water-scarce regions such as the U.S. Southwest, the Middle East, and Australia-driven by proximity to energy, land, and local incentives. With growing regulatory pressure and environmental scrutiny, water strategy has become mission-critical.

“In today's climate reality, building a data center without a water strategy is not an option,” said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant.“These facilities are as thirsty as they are power hungry. Our clients are asking how to eliminate wastewater, how to operate in drought-prone regions without harming local communities, and how to do it all while scaling AI infrastructure at lightning speed.”

Gradiant is uniquely positioned to help data center owners and operators meet this moment. With a full-stack technology portfolio and deep expertise in complex industrial water, the company delivers complete site-wide peace of mind.

Gradiant's solutions include:



Water Recycling & Reuse : Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technologies recover and reuse 99% of process water onsite-dramatically reducing the need for freshwater withdrawals and preserving local water supplies.

AI Optimization (SmartOps AI ): Uses real-time monitoring and AI-powered analytics to optimize water and wastewater operations, lower OPEX, and reduce unplanned downtime. CURE Chemicals : Expert formulations reduce the use of traditional treatment chemicals, lowering the overall environmental footprint while enhancing system performance and reliability.

“Only Gradiant can deliver complete site-wide peace of mind-a fully integrated and holistic solution that unites process technology, AI, and chemicals through a single trusted partner,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant.“Our customers no longer need to coordinate across multiple parties. With Gradiant, they gain a single, trusted partner optimizing every drop of water across their operations. This is water innovation without compromise.”

Gradiant's technologies are helping data centers operate in the harshest conditions-without compromising sustainability or performance. As the digital economy accelerates, Gradiant is enabling what's possible for water in tech infrastructure.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,300 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.

