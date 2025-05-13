Saudi Arabia Unveils HUMAIN To Spearhead AI Ambitions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saudi Arabia has launched HUMAIN, a new artificial intelligence company under the Public Investment Fund , aiming to position the kingdom as a global leader in AI innovation. Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, HUMAIN is set to provide advanced AI services, including next-generation data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and sophisticated AI models. A key focus will be the development of one of the world's most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models , addressing a significant gap in AI accessibility for Arabic-speaking populations.

The establishment of HUMAIN aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues. The kingdom has been actively investing in AI and digital technologies, with initiatives such as Project Transcendence-a $100 billion programme aimed at developing a robust AI ecosystem. This includes building state-of-the-art data centres, supporting startups, and expanding AI infrastructure to drive both domestic growth and international competitiveness.

In addition to HUMAIN, the PIF has formed strategic partnerships with major technology firms to bolster the kingdom's AI capabilities. A notable collaboration with Google Cloud involves establishing an advanced AI hub near Dammam, expected to contribute $71 billion to Saudi Arabia's GDP over the next eight years. This partnership will also focus on developing Arabic-language AI models and providing AI training for millions of Saudi students and professionals.

The kingdom's commitment to AI extends to significant investments from global tech giants. Amazon Web Services plans to launch data centres in Saudi Arabia by 2026, investing over $5.3 billion. Microsoft has invested $2.1 billion in developing the kingdom's cloud infrastructure, while Oracle has announced a $1.5 billion investment to bolster its cloud capacity. Huawei has disclosed a $400 million investment aimed at establishing a cloud region in Saudi Arabia, contributing to its technological expansion.

These investments are part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, which focuses on diversifying the economy away from oil to technological and digital innovation. The plan seeks to attract foreign direct investment and position Saudi Arabia as a leader in technology and innovation. The establishment of HUMAIN and other AI initiatives underscores the kingdom's commitment to becoming a global hub for AI and data innovation.

The launch of HUMAIN coincides with a US-Saudi investment forum attended by tech leaders such as Elon Musk and Sam Altman, where significant deals across AI and defence are expected. This move follows growing Gulf state investments in AI to diversify economies away from oil dependency. The UAE and Qatar have also made strategic AI investments, including partnerships with leading US tech firms.

Despite recent conservative overseas spending due to domestic commitments and lower oil prices, AI remains a priority for Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged $600 billion in US investments over the next four years, signalling the kingdom's dedication to advancing its AI and technological capabilities.

