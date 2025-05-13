Biomednewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics To Acquire Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics(TM), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute. Kadima, a leading California clinic for interventional psychiatry, offers treatments such as ketamine, Spravato, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and medication management for CNS disorders including suicidal depression and PTSD. The clinic is profitable and expected to serve as the clinical model for future HOPE clinics. Dr. David Feifel, Kadima's founder and a nationally recognized leader in interventional psychiatry, will join HOPE as its first Chief Medical Innovation Officer following the closing of the acquisition, which remains subject to customary conditions and financing.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

