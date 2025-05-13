Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Reiterates Commitment To The Successful MCO Model Of Sustainable Football Investment Continues To Grow International Media Visibility



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, has gained further recognition for the company's commitment to its evolving model of sustainable football investment

A recent Wall Street Journal article focused on the dangers of trying to apply the American sports model to English soccer by acquiring trophy assets, a lesson that some U.S. owners have finally learned

Brera has successfully applied its multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, using its understanding and respect of English soccer's advancement opportunities to grow and enrich its portfolio clubs, as shown with Brera's acquisition agreement for S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l. (“The Second Team of Naples”) These initiatives point to the company's commitment to growing its clubs and turning them into leading brands that can leave their mark on progressively higher sports stages

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, has emphasized its commitment to the evolving model of sustainable football investment, something it believes is integral to long-term value creation ( ).

A Wall Street Journal article, published on April 26, 2025, by Joshua Robinson, noted U.S.-led investments' role in shaping football across the U.K. and Europe's top-division clubs. Of note was Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham was acquired as a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN