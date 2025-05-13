ACELYRIN Stockholders Approve Merger With Alumis To Create Clinical Biopharma Company Dedicated To Innovating, Developing And Commercializing Transformative Therapies For Immune-Mediated Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that at the Company's special meeting of stockholders held earlier today, its stockholders voted to approve the adoption of the Company's merger agreement with Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS). As previously announced, under the terms of the amended merger agreement, ACELYRIN stockholders will receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each share of ACELYRIN common stock owned at the closing of the transaction.

“We appreciate our stockholders' support for our merger with Alumis, reflecting confidence that the merger is the most value-maximizing path forward,” said Mina Kim, Chief Executive Officer of ACELYRIN.“We look forward to closing the merger and unlocking the significant value created by bringing together two complementary pipelines and organizations.”

The final voting results of the ACELYRIN special meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filed by ACELYRIN with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACELYRIN expects to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2025.

Advisors

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to ACELYRIN and Fenwick & West LLP and Paul Hastings LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN's lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

