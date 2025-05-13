AMD And HUMAIN Form Strategic, $10B Collaboration To Advance Global AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year collaboration will deploy up to 500 megawatts of AI infrastructure, powered by the full spectrum of AMD compute and enabled by AMD ROCm Open Software Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and HUMAIN , Saudi Arabia's new AI enterprise, today announced a landmark agreement to build the world's most open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, that will power the future of global intelligence through a network of AMD-based AI computing centers stretching from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States.

As part of the agreement, the parties will invest up to $10B to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity over the next five years. The AI superstructure built by AMD and HUMAIN will be open by design, accessible at scale, and optimized to power AI workloads across enterprise, start-up and sovereign markets. HUMAIN will oversee end-to-end delivery, including hyperscale data center, sustainable power systems, and global fiber interconnects, and AMD will provide the full spectrum of the AMD AI compute portfolio and the AMD ROCmTM open software ecosystem.

“At AMD, we have a bold vision to enable the future of AI everywhere - bringing open, high-performance computing to every developer, AI start-up and enterprise around the world,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.“Our investment with HUMAIN is a significant milestone in advancing global AI infrastructure. Together, we are building a globally significant AI platform that delivers performance, openness and reach at unprecedented levels.”

“This is not just another infrastructure play - it's an open invitation to the world's innovators,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN.“We are democratizing AI at the compute level, ensuring that access to advanced AI is limited only by imagination, not by infrastructure.”

With initial deployments already underway across key global regions, the collaboration is on track to activate multi-exaflop capacity by early 2026, supported by next-gen AI silicon, modular data center zones, and a developer-enablement focused software platform stack built around open standards and interoperability.

Full-Spectrum AI at Scale

The collaboration will deliver a market-defining value proposition by combining the Kingdom's energy resources, AI-ready workforce and forward-looking national AI policies with the AMD full-spectrum AI stack including:



AMD InstinctTM GPUs, with industry-leading memory and inference performance.

AMD EPYCTM CPUs, offering world-class compute density and energy efficiency.

AMD PensandoTM DPUs, enabling scalable, secure, and programmable networking.

AMD RyzenTM AI, bringing on-device AI compute to the edge. AMD ROCm open software ecosystem with built-in support for all AI frameworks (PyTorch, SGLang, etc.)



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and X pages.

About Humain

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world's most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution. HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organisations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

AMD, the AMD logo, AMD Instinct, AMD ROCm, EPYC, Pensando, Ryzen and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

