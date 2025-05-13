THE CORK COLLECTIVE EXPANDS RECYCLING INITIATIVE TO CALIFORNIA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With support from esteemed California wineries such as Charles Krug, Ehlers Estate, Priest Ranch, and Pine Ridge, the Cork Collective is proving to be a powerful yet accessible way for the wine trade to elevate its sustainability credentials. The recycling program makes it easy for wineries to engage guests through tasting room participation, where visitors are encouraged to drop off used wine corks in dedicated Cork Collective bins. The initiative also offers a platform for retailers, restaurants, and hospitality venues. By creating a direct link between the wine trade and consumers-from industry leaders to everyday wine lovers-cork recycling becomes part of the wine experience and a shared opportunity to reduce waste and drive meaningful change.

"As the first California winery to partner with the Cork Collective, Ehlers Estate reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and its strong ties to community," says Steven Folb, General Manager of Ehlers Estate. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to preserving valuable resources and fostering meaningful connections. Giving used corks new life is both an artistic and sustainable act, aligning perfectly with our estate's holistic vision."

Further strengthening the program's foundation in California, the Cork Collective is collaborating with Napa RISE - Napa Valley's leading coalition for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry. This partnership brings together deep expertise in sustainable practices and cork innovation, helping to engage the regional wine community while offering tools and education to support long-term impact. The Cork Collective is creating a scalable model for cork recycling that not only supports the environment, but also empowers local communities and businesses to take part in a more circular future.

"As a multi-generational, family-owned winery, Charles Krug is deeply committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship," says Riana Mondavi, Co-Proprietor of Charles Krug Winery. "We're proud to partner with the Cork Collective at our historic Napa Valley estate to recycle natural corks-giving them new life as safe, eco-friendly playgrounds for children across the country. Together, we're helping preserve the planet, one cork at a time."

Cork oak forests play a vital environmental role, absorbing so much CO2 annually that wine cork stoppers can be produced with a negative carbon footprint. Harvested by hand from the bark of cork oak trees, cork is a 100% natural, renewable resource that regenerates without harming the trees, which can live for over 200 years. Despite its sustainability, less than one percent of corks are recycled each year. While corks do biodegrade in landfills, the 13 billion produced annually, highlight a massive opportunity for circular value capture and upcycling.

"Sustainability is at the core of our company's ethos. Every day, we strive to eliminate any kind of single-use product and actively purchase items in our business that can be recycled, reused, or composted. Our partners at Cork Collective embody this culture and what they are doing with cork is a model for which all of us can embrace," says Judd Wallenbrock, President & CEO of Priest Ranch.

To learn more about the Cork Collective, or to inquire about joining its cork collection program, visit . You can also follow the initiative on Cork Collective's Instagram.

Cork Collective is an initiative fueled by the expertise and passion of its founding partners-Rockwell Group, Amorim Cork, Bluewell & Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits-and is dedicated to transforming used cork stoppers into valuable resources, showcasing its versatility and circularity. Through partnerships with restaurants and hospitality venues, the Cork Collective collects and recycles wine corks. Its initiatives not only reduce waste, but also support community projects like playground revitalizations and sustainable design solutions using recycled cork.

