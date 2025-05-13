Cyclic Olefin Polymer Industry Report 2024-2029: Rising Demand From Pharma, Sustainability Push, And Tech Innovation Drive Market Growth

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclic Olefin Polymer Market by Type (Homopolymers, Copolymers), Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cyclic olefin polymers market is projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029 from USD 1.12 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall cyclic olefin polymers market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Cyclic olefin polymers are mostly used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector for packaging. Another strong driver of the industry is healthcare, where the inert properties of the material and its ability to be sterilized make it the first choice for medical equipment, drug delivery devices, and diagnostic tools. Other than these applications, the electronics and optics industries are turning to cyclic olefins for their accuracy and optical clarity, catering to the requirements of cutting-edge technologies such as high-definition displays and lenses.

Acceleration of urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific are fueling demand as industries are growing and industrializing. Still, the industry is confronted by challenges, among them being intricacy in processes of production that can increase prices, and more price-competitive substitutes. Against these challenges, continued innovations in production methods coupled with increasing concerns for sustainable raw materials are building new opportunities for growth. The future presents itself positively for the cyclic olefin industry, backed by its capacity to satisfy changing industrial demands while embracing an increasingly performance-oriented and environmentally conscious world.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), Borealis AG (Austria), Polysciences, Inc. (US), Biosynth (Switzerland), Tuoxin Technology (Quzhou) Co., Ltd. (China), Zeon Corporation (China), and China Petrochemical Development Corporation (China) among others are some of the key players in the cyclic olefin polymers market.

The largest share of the cyclic olefin polymers market, by process type is that of injection molding.

Injection molding has the largest market share among cyclic olefin polymers because of its efficiency, accuracy, and compatability with COP's native characteristics. Cyclic olefin polymers possess high clarity, chemical resistance, and low moisture absorption and have a broad usage in medical devices, packaging, and optics. Injection molding is well-suited to such applications because it can produce complex, precise parts in high volume at relatively low cost, making it the manufacturing process of choice. One of the major reasons is the ability of the process to capitalize on COP's very good flow properties. Injection molding works by melting the polymer and forcing it into a mold at high pressure, where it cools and solidifies into shape.

COP's low viscocity and heat resistance guarantee it flows easily into complex molds, creating precise parts such as syringe barrels, diagnostic cuvettes, or optical lenses with few blemishes. Relatively to other technologies, injection molding reduces waste on materials and produces fast cycle times, consistent with sustainability and performance objectives. Exclusion to the films, hollow parts fit perfectly in blow molding, whereas blow molding's plasticity to use and generate complicated solid shapes ranks it above all else. Following the increased needs for COP due to high performance, the adjustability and affordable nature of injection molding keep the technology on the top.

North America is the third-largest region for cyclic olefin polymers market.

North America is the third largest region in the cyclic olefin market owing to a mix of industrial capabilities, technological innovations, and varied demands for applications. The region is supported by a strong manufacturing foundation, especially in the United States and Canada, where healthcare, packaging, and electronics industries flourish. These markets depend heavily on cyclic olefins - high-performance polymers with a reputation for transparency, chemical resistance, and low water absorption - ideally suited for specialist applications.

In the healthcare field, for example, the biocompatibility of the material dictates its use in medical devices and drug-packaging applications, backed by an established medical technology infrastructure. The packaging sector is also an important driver, with North America's emphasis on sustainable, lightweight, and robust solutions corresponding to the attributes of cyclic olefins, particularly for food and beverages where product integrity and shelf life are paramount. In addition, North America's leadership in R&D and innovation are factors supporting its strong market position.

Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, Shift toward sustainable packaging, Advancements in electronics and optical components), restraints (High production cost of cyclic olefin polymers, Competition from alternative materials), opportunities (Increasing use of cyclic olefin polymers in optical applications, Rapid industrialization and rising consumer demand in emerging region), challenges (Volatility of raw material prices).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the cyclic olefin polymers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the cyclic olefin polymers market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cyclic olefin polymers market

