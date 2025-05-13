U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Stifel Extend Groundbreaking Title Partnership Through 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Landmark Renewal with Financial Services Partner is Largest Partnership in U.S. Ski & Snowboard History

PARK CITY, Utah and ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) are proud to announce a landmark renewal of their partnership from May 2026 through April 2034. This unprecedented 8-year agreement marks the most expansive partnership in U.S. Ski & Snowboard's history and reflects a bold, shared vision through the next three Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Under the renewed agreement, Stifel will be the title partner of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team, supporting the alpine, cross country, freeski, moguls, aerials, ski jumping, nordic combined and Para alpine teams, as well as the exclusive financial services partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

“As we look ahead to three Olympic and Paralympic Games, including a home Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Games, this extended partnership with Stifel represents a generational investment in our teams and our athletes,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.“Stifel's support has also enabled us to implement innovative new initiatives that are having a direct impact on the organization. From World Cup podiums to grassroots development, Stifel's belief in the power of sport and our athletes has been a game-changer.”

Since launching the partnership in 2022, Stifel's support of U.S. Ski & Snowboard has driven record-breaking performances, increased the visibility of U.S. athletes and fueled the growth of competitive skiing in the U.S. Over the initial three years of partnership, the Stifel U.S. Ski Team has achieved historic success both athletically and as an organization.

Organizationally, U.S. Ski & Snowboard has expanded its World Cup footprint in North America with the support of Stifel, bringing the total amount of World Cups from four to a record 11 in 2024-25. In the same season, the organization's streaming and broadcast audience has doubled, earned media surpassed 30 billion impressions and social media impressions increased 70%.

2024 was also a record-breaking year for Stifel, highlighting the strength and balance of a diversified business model, achieving net revenues of $4.97 billion, the highest in the firm's history, and delivering a 23% return on average tangible equity, with non-GAAP net earnings of $756 million, or $6.81 per share – a 46% increase from the prior year. And finally, over the year, Stifel's share price increased 56.4%.

Stifel also launched innovative programs around the increased domestic World Cup events, including the Stifel HERoic Cup, designed around U.S. Ski & Snowboard's HERoic initiative celebrating women's sport. Stifel also invested in the Stifel Bibbo Award for the athlete who moves up the most in ranks in alpine World Cup races, and continues to support the Stifel Success Tour, development-level NorAm races in the U.S. that feed the Stifel U.S. Ski Team pipeline. Additionally, Stifel supported the Stifel Snow Show, a weekly series on CNBC, Peacock and YouTube that highlighted the achievements and stories of U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes each week throughout the season.

The Stifel brand will remain prominently displayed on team uniforms and event signage at US events, along with a continuation of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team branding across digital and broadcast platforms. Stifel will also support a new performance bonus program for athletes and coaches based on key results during the season.

“This partnership is about helping athletes reach their full potential,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.“As the firm Where Success Meets Success, we believe in backing those who strive for excellence-and that's exactly what these athletes do, every day. We're proud to support them not only as champions on the podium, but as role models, teammates and leaders who inspire us all.”

QUOTES

Mikaela Shiffrin, Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team

The news of Stifel's renewal as title sponsor of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team is so incredible. Ron and Stifel have shown amazing support for snow sports and truly are invested in the stories of our athletes and the growth of our sports which has translated into more success on the mountain.

Jessie Diggins, Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team

Stifel has opened up so many opportunities for us as athletes and humans looking to reach our full potential, and I am so grateful for their support and proud to be part of their team. Their commitment to helping us reach the top level is incredible and makes all the difference!

Alex Ferreira, Stifel U.S. Freeski Team

The Stifel U.S. Ski Team partnership continuation is monumental for both parties. It is where success meets success. I am humbled and grateful to benefit from all sides.

Nick Page, Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team

Thank you Stifel for all of your support - it means the world to have you in our corner and on our team. I'm looking forward to the future and our continued success in 2026.

Niklas Malacinski, Stifel U.S. Nordic Combined Team

Having Stifel step up as the title sponsor of the Stifel U.S. Nordic Combined Team means the world to us. It's not just an investment in our sport but it's a belief in our potential. Their support gives us the opportunity to focus on training and competition so we can be at our best. We're proud to wear their name and represent the U.S. with everything we've got.

Andrew Kurka, Stifel U.S. Para Alpine Ski Team

Stifel has been huge supporter of the Para alpine team. Helping fund our development, pipeline and giving us the support we need to pursue our careers as athletes. Most Para sports aren't seen as equal opportunity athletic endeavors. But the fact that Stifel stands behind us, helping to fund our team. Shows they see the big picture and treat athletes on the US Ski team as more than just philanthropic endeavors.

Tate Frantz, Stifel U.S. Ski Jumping Team

Having Stifel come on as a title sponsor is a huge boost for our team. Their support means we can keep pushing the limits and representing our country at the highest level. It's exciting to have a partner that believes in our journey and wants to be part of the ride.

ABOUT STIFEL

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at .

ABOUT U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 240 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, freeski, nordic combined, ski jumping, Para alpine and Para snowboard. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Courtney Harkins

U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Director of Marketing & Communications

...

Rhett Geraghty

Stifel, Director, Advisor Recruiting & Brand Marketing

...