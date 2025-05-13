Nayya Now Available On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, a leading provider of benefits experience platforms and an Oracle partner, today announced their AI-driven benefits guidance platform is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Nayya's benefits guidance platform enables a streamlined, user-friendly experience that intelligently matches employees with personalized benefits recommendations. Powered by Nayya's employee data platform and proprietary AI, the solution provides highly tailored guidance based on each user's unique health and financial needs. Nayya is leveraging AI to drive smarter, more efficient solutions that empower employees to make informed benefits decisions and enhance their overall well-being.

"This is a pivotal moment for Nayya, as we partner with an industry leader like Oracle. Our availability on Oracle Cloud Marketplace strengthens our mission to integrate HR processes and connect people across enterprises," said George Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer, Nayya. "Nayya's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the value of our benefits guidance platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help us achieve our business goals."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite , Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

"Our collaboration with Nayya will empower employees with improved benefits recommendations and decision making, and personalized wellness," said Setu Shah, director, HCM product strategy, Oracle. "Together, Oracle and Nayya will help customers prioritize employee wellbeing, achieve higher utilization by maximizing their benefits package, and foster a more engaged workforce."

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions- meeting people's real world needs. As a trusted platform and partner to leading employers, benefits solutions, and HR tech providers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by strategic investors like ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, SemperVirens, Workday Ventures, MetLife Nextgen Ventures, and ADP Ventures, Nayya is ushering in the future of health and wealth for all. Learn more at nayya .

