Technomic's Latest Bakery Study Examines Category's Growth And Opportunities Within Both Foodservice And Retail

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Both channels, despite inflation challenges, successfully experience growth from 2021

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Technomic's 2025 Bakery Multi Client Study-broken out into the foodservice and in-store bakery categories-examines the impact of cost pressures on operators, shifting consumer behaviors, trending bakery items, operator strategies, market sizing and product performance and more. In 2024, the total size of the foodservice bakery channel in manufacturer shipment dollars was $18.2 billion, with Technomic projecting the channel will reach $20.8 billion by 2027. This compares to the in-store bakery channel at $9.7 billion in 2024, with a Technomic projection to reach $10.3 billion by 2027.Some key foodservice bakery findings:- With rising bakery costs due to inflation, more than half of operators have increased prices and, as a result, many are turning to high-margin, premium products, such as upscale cheesecakes or specialty breads- Due to labor shortages in 2020-2023, many operators shifted from scratch-made to partially baked goods, however, increased consumer demand for fresh-made products is rising, making it crucial for operators to find effective solutions- With many current innovation efforts failing to engage consumers, there is opportunity for manufacturers to enhance their sales and materials to better support operatorsSome key in-store bakery findings:- In-store bakery sales grew by only 1.2% in 2024 (in dollars), which in real terms translates to a 2024 overall decline in volume- More than half of consumers view in-store bakery as a secondary shopping consideration, highlighting the need for differentiation to boost engagement- Consumers prioritize freshness and visual appeal when buying retail baked goodsUncover new opportunities for growth and explore expert recommendations to achieve success across the bakery category, with the Bakery Multi Client Study. This strategic deep dive explores current and forecasted growth, as well as shifts in consumer and operator behaviors and attitudes, critical issues impacting bakery operators and menu trends driving offerings for the category.Learn morePress inquiries: ...Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic's latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at .

Clare Toledo

Informa Connect

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.