Viking Sunset Studios Poised For Impact At The Cannes Film Festival 2025, Highlighting Growth At Its Premier Bali Hub

Viking Sunset Studios is thrilled to announce its significant presence and return to the venerable Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. The studio arrives in Cannes following a period of remarkable growth and escalating international recognition, fueled by the unparalleled facilities and breathtaking location of its production complex situated directly on the sun-drenched beaches of Bali, Indonesia.

More than just a film studio, Viking Sunset Studios has quickly established itself as a global filmmaking destination. Its strategic location offers not only stunning natural backdrops but also houses Indonesia's largest enclosed green screen soundstage – a colossal, climate-controlled environment providing filmmakers with boundless creative freedom to realize their most ambitious visual effects sequences and intricate set designs, irrespective of external weather conditions. Beyond the technical prowess, the studio complex is designed to inspire, featuring exceptional ocean-view restaurants and vibrant communal spaces that foster collaboration and creativity among cast and crew after long production days.

Understanding the demands of modern filmmaking, Viking Sunset Studios provides a truly comprehensive production ecosystem. On-site luxury accommodation offers a serene and private retreat for talent and key personnel, ensuring comfort and rejuvenation. Furthermore, a dedicated helipad allows for discreet and efficient transportation, a crucial amenity for high-profile productions and busy schedules. This unique blend of cutting-edge technology, luxurious amenities, and an inspiring tropical environment has made Viking Sunset Studios a magnet for international filmmakers, attracting a diverse range of projects from high-octane action films and sweeping dramas to complex visual effects-driven blockbusters. Filmmakers from around the world are increasingly choosing Bali as their base, drawn by the studio's capabilities and the island's inherent beauty.

Adding to the excitement is the current production underway at the Bali facility: the highly anticipated movie, "The Ghost and the Gun." This project is a prime example of the large-scale international productions Viking Sunset Studios is equipped to handle, leveraging its unique location to create compelling cinematic visuals.

The studio production partners will host a special reception event during the festival, offering international distributors, producers, and media a premier introduction to this exciting new film and showcasing the exceptional production standards achieved at the Bali studios.

Bo H Holmgreen, CEO and Founder of Viking Sunset Studios, shared his profound connection to the studio and the filmmaking process. "Returning to Cannes is always an honor, a chance to reconnect with the global film family. But this year, we return with a tangible sense of accomplishment and excitement about what we've built in Bali," states Holmgreen. "Watching Viking Sunset Studios transform from a vision on the beach into a thriving hub for international filmmaking has been the most rewarding journey. It's not just about the buildings and the technology; it's about the energy, the creativity, the team, and the passion that fills this place every day."

Holmgreen continued with genuine enthusiasm, "I personally find immense joy in witnessing the diverse range of movies being brought to life here. From complex green screen work to utilizing Bali's stunning natural landscapes, our facility offers an unparalleled canvas. The caliber of international productions choosing Viking Sunset Studios, like 'The Ghost and the Gun,' validates our belief that you can combine world-class technical capabilities with an inspiring, comfortable environment. We are thrilled to officially launch three other feature films shot at our studios, an action film, a love story drama and a horror movie – it's a perfect illustration of the kind of ambitious projects we are attracting and successfully executing. We eagerly anticipate engaging with industry leaders at Cannes, forging new partnerships, and inviting more filmmakers to experience the magic of creating at Viking Sunset Studios."

Viking Sunset Studios' presence at the Cannes Film Festival will serve as a key platform to highlight its cutting-edge facilities, showcase the advantages of filming in Bali, present completed and in-production projects, and actively pursue opportunities for international co-productions and collaborations. The team will be available to meet potential partners interested in discovering the unique blend of creative potential and production efficiency offered by Viking Sunset Studios.

About Viking Sunset Studios:

Viking Sunset Studios is a premier, full-service film production facility located directly on the beach in Bali, Indonesia. Designed to meet the demands of international cinema, the studio boasts Indonesia's largest enclosed green screen soundstage, inspiring ocean-view restaurants, luxurious on-site accommodations, and a private helipad. Viking Sunset Studios provides a world-class production environment that fosters creativity, comfort, and efficiency, establishing Bali as a significant player in the global film industry.

