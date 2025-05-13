Black Dragon Capitalsm To Present At The Qatar Economic Forum Continues Commitment To Expanding Technology Leadership In The Middle East Through Its Portfolio Companies

(PRNewsfoto/Black Dragon Capital)

The Firm's Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. Leads the Effort to Create Stronger Ties in the Region and Will Discuss the Global Economic Landscape, Regional Issues, and Highlights From His Recent Book 'Digital Tsunami'

Portfolio Companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy Announce Key Partnerships in the Region; Grass Valley to Attend CABSAT

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon") has announced its participation and presentation at the anticipated Qatar Economic Forum, happening in Doha from May 20-22, 2025. The firm's efforts to further expand its technology leadership in the region will be led by Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. and the One Dragon Services Team led by COO Nigel Prince will also be present to support the efforts of portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy to expand their key partnerships in the Middle East.

Black Dragon CapitalSM is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and is led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs and recognized technology leaders who emphasize a focus on intense operating experience leading to the ability to transform companies.

Grass Valley is a global market leader in media technology which empowers over 90% of the world's top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. The company has recently announced their new partnership with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and will be attending CABSAT 2025, happening in Dubai on May 13-15, 2025, where it will showcase its latest innovations. Grass Valley has experienced significant expansion throughout the region and CEO Jon Wilson and management will be in the region.

Innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company Digital Joy , which brings solutions that boost engagement and improve the ability to connect with audiences to the media industry, will also be traveling to the Middle East this month to meet with key partners. The Company's Founder and President, Tracey Shaw, has key projects in the region and will be working closely with some of the most recognized organizations in the region.

Under the leadership of award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive, investor, philanthropist, and author Louis Hernandez, Jr., Black Dragon CapitalSM is committed to remaining an active part of the communities they serve at a global scale.

The firm's participation and presentations at the Qatar Economic Forum and its continued support for its portfolio companies that are strengthening strategic relations in the region reflects the commitment of Black Dragon CapitalSM towards transforming the media industry.

Hernandez, who is the visionary behind the transformation of recognized media and technology companies like Grass Valley, Open Solutions, and Payveris, looks forward to deepening relations in the region.

"It's an exciting time for business in the Middle East! The region is experiencing phenomenal growth in terms of media and technology and our teams at Black Dragon CapitalSM, as well as our portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy, are committed to expanding our significant partnerships in the region and deepening our commitment to reshaping the industry in partnership with every major media company in the region," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Hernandez' new book titled Digital Tsunami , which delves into the transformative impact of the digital era on industries across the globe and provides actionable strategies for businesses navigating this rapidly evolving landscape, is now available on Amazon .

Black Dragon CapitalSM (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon ToolkitSM, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

