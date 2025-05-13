Moro Hub And DIFC Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The strategic partnership aims to explore opportunities for offering advanced services to the DIFC Authority and its clients

Dubai, UAE, May 2025: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, during the 3rd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit. By combining their strengths, Moro Hub and DIFC are positioned to drive digital innovation and sustainability, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global leader in financial services and technology

In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and HE Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, the MoU was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC. The ceremony was attended by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Eng. Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Eng. Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman – Energy at Digital DEWA and Mohammed Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, as well as senior officials from both parties.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said:“Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are working to position Dubai as a global hub for sustainable digital solutions in line with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. This strategic partnership between Moro and DIFC reflects Dubai's firm commitment to accelerating digital transformation and strengthening its global leadership. Through the collaboration between Moro and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), we aim to empower institutions and businesses with world-class digital solutions, contributing to sustainable growth and creating new opportunities that support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next decade through innovation and sustainable growth. This partnership embodies our shared vision for a future driven by innovation and sustainability, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of technological and financial advancements worldwide.”

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented:“The collaboration between Moro and DIFC, aims to empower institutions and businesses with world-class digital solutions, contributing to sustainable growth and creating new opportunities that support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This partnership embodies our shared vision for a future driven by innovation and sustainability, ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of technological and financial advancements.”

“This MoU marks a significant step in our efforts to strengthen the digital infrastructure across varied sectors. By collaborating with DIFC, we will contribute to the sustainable economic growth of Dubai. Together, we will explore ways to enhance digital solutions, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation and security,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, added:“Our agreement with Moro reinforces how DIFC continues working with like-minded organisations to provide world-class digital solutions that are valued by clients in the region's leading global financial centre. Collectively we will use the partnership to further enhance Dubai's reputation as a pre-eminent hub for technology and innovation.”

This partnership aims to enhance the technological infrastructure and service offerings to clients within the DIFC ecosystem. These services include digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, GPU as a service, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) packages and services.

Moro Hub has been recognized by Guinness World Records for operating the world's largest solar-powered Green Data Centre, underscoring its commitment to green initiatives.