Servicelink Unveils Unrivaled Enhancements To Its Industry-Leading Digital Closing Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Enhancements include new options for online and in-branch closings in addition to an instant in-platform determination of remote closing eligibility, assessing state and county acceptance requirements and, with lender approval, automatically giving borrowers who are eligible the immediate option to schedule their closing online.

"We're proud to build on the legacy of EXOS Close with these new, easy-to-use enhancements that will further strengthen the lender and borrower experience," said Dave Steinmetz, division president, origination services. "With the tap of a finger, users can instantly choose when, where and how they want to close, and lenders can save money by sunsetting antiquated processes used for in-branch closings, where little to no technology previously existed across the market. Our platform even prepares the borrower for the closing type of their choice, with built-in education every step of the way."

An elevated closing experience, whether online or in-branch

The addition of this unique in-branch scheduling selection and built-in automated remote online notarization (RON) eligibility determination allows lenders to schedule 100% of their closings through EXOS. The inclusion of an in-branch scheduling option is pioneering technology in the industry – no other provider but ServiceLink offers the ability for a lender to schedule in-branch closings. This new option will greatly aid with home equity and refinance transactions, increasing efficiency and transparency in the process. Access to the RON eligibility determination also will empower lenders to easily adopt and scale eSignings and extend the option to their borrowers to self-schedule their own RON closing event.

Building on a legacy of innovation

ServiceLink's EXOS Close has been revolutionizing the closing experience for lenders and their borrowers for the last eight years. No other solution provides real time calendaring functionality, with direct access to the availability of the most qualified notaries in the country, that empowers borrowers to schedule their own closing appointments for the exact date and time and now, location, of their choosing. With the transparency today's users expect, EXOS Close provides borrowers with text message updates, including their agent's contact information, arrival status, photo and make and model of their vehicle, if applicable. This helps further instill trust and enhances the consumer experience.

To learn more about ServiceLink's enhanced EXOS Close offerings, visit our website at .

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit .

SOURCE ServiceLink