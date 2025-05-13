The Gardner School Opens Enrollment For Camp Gardner To Support Working Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year-round learning and summer care now available at 40+ preschool locations nationwide

Minneapolis, MN, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As working families search for meaningful summer opportunities for their young children, The Gardner School (TGS), an award-winning provider of early childhood education, is now enrolling for Camp Gardner. The premier 10-week summer learning program is a continuation of the regular preschool curriculum in a more relaxed summer camp environment. By blending education, creativity and social-emotional development, TGS is committed to preventing learning loss and providing dependable care throughout the summer months.

Available at more than 40 locations across the country, Camp Gardner provides families with a structured, safe summer experience where children ages six weeks to five years old can grow academically, socially, and emotionally, while having fun.

With a 2025 theme of“Catch the Summer Wave,” Camp Gardner brings learning to life through hands-on STEAM activities, arts and crafts, outdoor adventures, and visits from community heroes like first responders and local zoos. Camp Gardner supports children in continuing their academic and personal growth throughout the summer months, giving them a head start for the next school year.

“Camp Gardner incorporates academic experiences in a fun, laid-back summer camp environment to foster a love of learning all year round,” said Chief Executive Officer of TGS, Dean Pappous.“From science experiments to outdoor adventures, we blend summer fun with meaningful curriculum that supports each child's growth and independence.”

Studies show that children typically lose about one month of school-year learning over summer break, particularly in math. Similarly, the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes the importance of year-round high-quality early education for optimal cognitive and emotional development. Camp Gardner helps kids stay sharp with developmentally appropriate academic activities.

Camp Gardner also prioritizes social-emotional development, helping young children build critical life skills such as resilience, empathy, teamwork, and mindful decision-making through play-based learning and guided social experiences. These experiences contribute to stronger self-identity and confidence.

TGS began Camp Gardner more than ten years ago to support working families by providing reliable, consistent care during the summer months, when childcare is less predictable and more costly. The program offers dependable hours and is led by the same highly qualified educators trusted during the school year.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School operates 41 locations across eight states and the District of Columbia, with a reputation for excellence in early childhood education. Led by highly qualified educators, The Gardner School is committed to empowering young minds through a foundational educational experience that nurtures intellectual curiosity, creativity, and community engagement.

Founded in 2004, The Gardner School is an academically focused preschool for children ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has 40 locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit thegardnerschool.com .

