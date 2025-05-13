Flam Raises $14M To Scale AI Infrastructure For Brand And Marketing Industry Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flam is already being used by 100+ global brands including Google, Samsung and Emirates who are embracing engaging media at scale. Flam-built real-time mixed reality campaigns have reached over 580 million users.

San Francisco, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most marketing today still relies on passive consumption over active engagement. In a world where consumer attention is harder to earn than ever, brands are searching for new ways to turn one-way messages into engaging, two-way interactions. Flam is building the infrastructure to make that possible. The company has raised $14 million in Series A funding to scale its AI Infra – making it easy for marketers to turn any touchpoint into an interactive, app-less digital and 3D experience.

The round was led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other existing investors, bringing Flam's total funding to $22 million.





Flam team: (L to R) CTO Amit Gaiki with founders Shourya Agarwal and Malhar Patil.

To date, Flam has been transforming advertising by turning traditional ads into interactive MR experiences. A simple QR code Scan or a link will let users instantly immerse in an experience that can showcase a product, tell a story, or unlock a deeper layer of the brand - all without needing to download an app.

Flam's platform allowed brands to launch interactive content via QR codes or link on any touchpoint – Digital, Broadcast TV, Mass Media, Retail, OOH, packaging, even WhatsApp messages. One scan or a link click, and consumers are instantly immersed in an experience that can showcase a product, tell a story, or unlock a deeper layer of the brand - all without needing to download an app.

Starting this year, Flam has been accelerating R&D on its app-less GenAI infrastructure that enables brands to create, publish and measure high-fidelity MR, 3D & Digital experiences in <300 ms on any smartphone. The same infra already powers campaigns for Google, Samsung, Emirates and hundreds of global enterprises and agency powerhouses.

“Our mission is to turn every touch-point - Digital, Broadcast TV, Mass Media, Retail, Stadium Fan engagements -into an interactive digital experience,” said Shourya Agarwal, co-founder & CEO of Flam .“We are laser focused to ship the GenAI tools that brands and enterprises have been yearning for. Flam has galvanised marketers around the world now we're taking it to the next level with a full stack enterprise suite of products across channels; to make them engaging, measurable, interactive.

The platform is already being used by 100+ global brands including Google, Samsung, Emirates, Britannia, and Mahindra, with real-time mixed reality campaigns that have reached over 380+ million users. From turning product packaging into shareable stories to activating 3D demos on TV ads and billboards, Flam is helping brands create experiences that feel native to how people consume media today.

Flam will expand its partner program for creative studios and global platforms, enabling Fortune 500 brands to move from pilot to rapid global roll-out . Upcoming product development includes GenAI-driven 3D asset generation, Democratising MR deployment at scale, Enterprise Suite of Products across Industries, and Infrastructure for broadcasters and fan engagement.

With its Series A secured, Flam aims to redefine how consumers interact with ads, retail aisles, live broadcasts and fan moments-turning content and interfaces into shoppable, shareable experiences that deliver measurable ROI.

“This capital unlocks the next chapter of Flam's deep‐tech roadmap. Our edge‐compute architecture already streams hyperreal mixed‐reality in under 300 ms; the next milestone is a fully generative pipeline that lets brands create, personalise, and publish Digital & 3D experiences on the fly-secure and at scale” Amit Gaiki, co‐founder & CTO added.

Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global commented:“The time for MR is now - and Flam is uniquely positioned to lead this wave. What excites us is not just the technology, but the clarity of vision and speed of execution. Shourya, Malhar and team are building a category-defining company-and we're excited to be part of their journey in this next phase of growth”. While, Amal Parikh, Managing Director at Dovetail added:“With Limitless applications, strong execution and clear vision we believe Flam is set to redefine how brands connect with consumers” said

Flam currently employs 120+ people across engineering, AI, creative tech, and go-to-market teams. The company expects to grow to 180+ employees by the end of 2025, with expansion across the U.S., Europe, and Asia already underway.

“The World is meant to be experienced. Immersive media shouldn't just be a video,” added Shourya Agarwal. “That said, the creation of immersive media should be as easy and ubiquitous as a video. Flam is here to power enterprises precisely for this.”

About Flam

Founded in 2021 by BITS Pilani Alumni, Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, Amit Gaiki, Flam is building a full-stack enterprise suite of GenAI-powered products to redefine how brands engage with audiences.

Headquartered in San Francisco in the US and Bengaluru in India, Flam empowers brands, broadcasters, and enterprises to turn any touchpoint-across digital, television, retail, and live events-into interactive, measurable, and engaging gateways. For more information, visit

About RTP Global

RTP Global is an early-stage venture capital firm, backing the founders who use technology to reimagine how the world works. Since 2000, RTP Global has made over 150+ investments worldwide, with one in 10 becoming multi-billion dollar companies and one in 20 publicly trading at over $10bn. Notable investments include Datadog, DeliveryHero, Cred and SumUp. RTP Global has offices in New York, London, Paris, Dubai and Bangalore. For more information on RTP Global, visit

