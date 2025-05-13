Pipefy Names Fernando Teixeira To Senior Global Director For Strategic Partnerships & Alliances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a leading process management and AI platform, today announced that Fernando Teixeira joined the firm as Senior Global Director for Strategic Partnerships & Alliances. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Teixeira held leadership roles with Google Cloud and Accenture.

Prior to joining Pipefy, Teixeira served as General Manager, Google Cloud Consulting (Brazil) and as Managing Director, Accenture (Brazil). In these roles, he led digital transformations, fostered sustainable growth of organizations and built high-performance teams.

“My decision to join Pipefy was motivated by the combination of Pipefy's innovative process automation platform leveraged by AI, and its transformative potential in the global market, combined with a dynamic culture focused on growth,” said Teixeira.“This is fully in line with my professional goals. I hope to contribute with my experience, helping to generate a lasting impact on the way organizations work.”

The Strategic Partnerships & Alliances area plays a central role in Pipefy's operations, as it connects the solutions offered by the company to the partners' in-depth knowledge of their markets, including for partners such as Accenture. Teixeira has a degree in Automation and Control Engineering from the University of Brasilia and MBA in Business Management from Insper (São Paulo).

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

