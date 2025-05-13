Serotonin Centers Announces Landmark Southeast Florida Area Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading National Anti-Aging Med Spa Franchise Signs Multi-Unit Agreement for 18 New Locations in the South Florida Region

MIAMI and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers (Serotonin Centers), the premier national anti-aging/longevity franchise, announced today a landmark multi-unit development agreement with LifeHub Center LLC, solidifying the brand's largest multi-unit expansion deal to date. The agreement plans for up to 18 new Serotonin Centers across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, significantly accelerating the brand's footprint in one of the most dynamic wellness, longevity and aesthetics markets in the country.

As a highly experienced ownership group with deep ties to South Florida's commercial real estate industry, LifeHub Center LLC brings the regional knowledge and operational acumen necessary to execute a broad market rollout and introduce Serotonin Centers to a new generation of health-committed clientele.

“This agreement marks a defining moment in our national growth strategy,” said Eric Casaburi , Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers.“Southeast Florida is both a global hub for medical aesthetics and a region deeply committed to health, beauty, and peak performance. The demand for advanced longevity and wellness solutions aligns perfectly with our mission. Partnering with LifeHub Center LLC-whose operational excellence and dedication to wellness mirrors our own-allows us to bring transformative services like hormone optimization, weight loss, and medical aesthetics to residents across the region's most influential counties.”

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers is renowned for its concierge-style health optimization and anti-aging services, including:



Medical weight loss

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Body contouring (CoolSculpting/EmSculpt Neo)

Medical aesthetics (Botox, Dermal Fillers, Microneedling with PRP and Exosomes, and Hydrafacials)

IV drip therapy and Peptides Restorative services like red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)



“We are proud to introduce this pioneering wellness and anti-aging med spa concept to one of the nation's most dynamic and health-conscious markets. We look forward to contributing to Serotonin's rapid national growth and industry-leading momentum while delivering exceptional service to our local community,” a member of LifeHub Center LLC shared.

The Serotonin Centers expansion into the Southeast Florida region comes at a time of surging consumer interest in the anti-aging and medical aesthetics space. The luxury med spa franchise currently has 13 open locations across the US, offering concierge-level services focused on longevity, aesthetic enhancement, and metabolic health. Each center provides an elevated experience tailored to the unique needs and goals of its members.

Since opening its flagship location in 2021, Serotonin Centers has quickly positioned itself as a category leader by blending the credibility of science-backed services with the sophistication of luxury wellness. The brand has captured attention nationwide for its unique all-in-one approach to health optimization driven by highly personalized protocols and a medically supervised client journey.

The development deal with LifeHub Center LLC is part of Serotonin Centers' broader national development strategy, which includes large scale multi-unit agreements in key markets across the U.S. The wellness franchise brand anticipates announcing additional territory commitments in the coming months, contributing to a projected 100+ locations open and in development over the next three years.

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members with the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit for more information.

