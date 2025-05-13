Blancco Acquires Key Deploy From Blair Technology Group To Accelerate Go-To-Market For Refurbished Windows Device

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Product acquisition reaffirms Blancco's commitment to providing global leadership in the ITAD market

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blancco Technology Group , the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced the acquisition of Key Deploy , a software technology that facilitates Windows asset reimaging after data sanitization. Acquired from Blancco customer Blair Technology Group, the move enables Blancco to further accelerate the process of readying used Windows-based laptops and desktops for the retail market.“Integrating Key Deploy technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing ITADs with the innovations they need to improve efficiency, productivity and profitability,” said Lou DiFruscio, CEO of Blancco.“We'll continue building on the foundational relationships we've forged with the ITAD community over the last two decades, and that includes investing in the technologies that enhance and expand our global leadership position.”With a 27-year history of innovation in device diagnostics and IT asset data erasure, the acquisition aligns with Blancco's approach of driving efficiency in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) and resale industry.Key Deploy, which fully automates the process of reinstalling a clean, standardized Windows operating system and software configuration onto sanitized desktops and laptops, will be integrated into Blancco's product set and available to launch through its Intelligent Business Routing (IBR) offering. ITADs worldwide use IBR to accelerate device processing - including diagnostics, erasure, and sorting - through automated, customizable workflows.This acquisition weaves Windows reimaging - an integral part of device processing - into IBR's choreographed sequence of events, extending automation into the reimaging step and speeding time-to-market.Incorporating Key Deploy into its service offerings will further enhance Blancco's differentiation in the marketplace as refurbished IT asset use continues to grow. According to Global Market Insights, Windows OS makes up more than 70% of the refurbished devices in the computers and laptop market, which will hit $8.5B by 2032. Other sources estimate that market figures could be more than double by then.Expediting time to market for refurbished IT assets will facilitate this market growth as currently, the common practice for Windows asset reimaging lacks efficiency - whether due to manual processes, in-house solutions without documentation, or automated steps without seamless integration with the earlier steps needed to process a device. Key Deploy also integrates with Microsoft licensing platforms and ITAD asset management systems, further supporting remarketing needs.“Integrating Key Deploy into our IBR offering will enable us to help ITADs get their products to market faster in an industry where every moment counts,” said Russ Ernst, CTO of Blancco.“Andy Blair and his team developed Key Deploy as a purpose-built tool for Windows reimaging. With their history as an ITAD and secondary market retailer and their position as an award-winning Microsoft Authorized Reseller, they know the technology and efficiency needs of processors-and it shows in the end product.”With more than 40 patented and patent-pending innovations fueling the company's proprietary technology, Blancco's solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by more than 13 governing bodies and leading organizations around the world, including NATO. No other data erasure software can attest to this level of compliance. Blancco also provides customers with a 100% tamper-proof audit trail validating compliance with global data protection and privacy regulations.“As a long-time Blancco customer, we've seen how well they address the needs of ITADs through problem-solving, efficient solutions that integrate within ITAD and processor environments,” said Andy Blair, CEO of Blair Technology Group.“We can't wait to see Key Deploy woven into Blancco's ITAD product portfolio, and then see it take flight through Blancco's proven distribution mechanisms.”Please visit Blancco to learn more about the company and the ITAD-ready data sanitization solutions it offers, including Blancco Drive Eraser and tools such as Intelligent Business Routing, Blancco Autopilot Detection, Blancco Drive Verifier, and Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices.

Florie Lhuillier

CCGroup Communication

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.