MBRF Launches 2Nd Dubai International Program For Writing Workshop In Tunisia To Support Young Talents

Dubai, UAE, May 2025- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched the second workshop of the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of its key knowledge initiatives, in Tunisia. Held under the theme 'Workshop on Creating Illustrations for Children's Stories,' the workshop is led by Dr. Wafa Thabet Mezghani, a coach in creative writing and an English and communication professor at the Higher Institute of Technological Studies of Sfax. It aligns with DIPW's constant efforts to nurture young individuals and is part of a series of workshops developed to cultivate a talented generation in the field of children's literature.

Running until July 2025, the workshop is attended by 10 creative writers. It will include twelve detailed, in-person practical sessions for young Tunisian and Arab individuals who are interested in children's literature and passionate about writing. The workshop focuses on boosting the literary skills of these individuals in alignment with modern language standards and the goal of preserving Arab authenticity.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said,“Through such initiatives, we seek to underscore our vision for Arab literary production and to foster innovation in the children's literature field. We strongly believe that investing in young talents and directing them towards specialized writing fields is the key to creating a strong Arab knowledge society, capable of navigating global transformations. Through the second edition of DIPW, we reaffirm our commitment to launching top-notch training workshops that reinforce the DIPW's substantial role in empowering youth and enriching the knowledge landscape both regionally and globally.”

Furthermore, the workshop seeks to contribute to enhancing Arabic children's literature with modern and creative content that aligns with the needs of 21-century children while balancing renewal with the preservation of cultural identity. It also includes multiple pillars that cover creative writing methods, child-oriented storytelling techniques, and the advancement of narratives in line with modern cultural and knowledge trends.

DIPW continues its relentless efforts to support and promote the literary landscape across the Arab world by improving writing skills, developing the capabilities of young writers, and offering platforms for them to publish their literary works. These efforts will play a key role in building a new generation of creative authors and translators while providing opportunities for the interaction of Arabic intellectual and literary works with their global counterparts.