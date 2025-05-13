ANTHONY, LINDER & CACOMANOLIS, PLLC TO SPONSOR JAPAN GO IPO SUMMIT IN TOKYO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PR Newswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC") a premier U.S. corporate and securities law firm, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Japan Go IPO Summit, to be held in Tokyo on June 5th. The prestigious event, co-hosted by Nasdaq and Marcum Asia, gathers global financial leaders, legal experts, and innovative companies to discuss the future of public market access and capital formation.

As a highlight of the conference, Craig Linder, ALC Partner and Head of Public Offerings, will serve as a featured speaker. Mr. Linder will also be available for private meetings with clients and prospective clients in Tokyo before and after the summit.

ALC has become a go-to legal advisor for Japanese companies pursuing U.S. listings via initial public offerings (IPOs), direct listings, and de-SPAC transactions. The firm has advised on some of the most innovative cross-border offerings to date, including the first-ever U.S. IPO involving Japanese common shares, rather than American Depository Receipts (ADRs)-a concept initially championed by ALC several years ago and which, after working with DTC and other market participants, has come to fruition.

"Our team is proud to help shape the future of global capital markets," said Craig Linder, ALC Partner and Head of Public Offerings. "Using Japanese common shares instead of ADRs is a cost-efficient, investor-friendly path that aligns U.S. market access with Japanese corporate structure-something we advocated for years and are thrilled to see come to life."

This evolution in structuring allows Japanese companies to access U.S. capital with greater efficiency, lower costs, and streamlined investor participation. ALC's deep experience in both regulatory strategy and transactional execution has made it the preferred legal partner for visionary Japanese issuers.

"We're honored to serve as counsel to some of the most dynamic companies coming out of Japan," said Laura Anthony, ALC Founding Partner. "Our work goes beyond legal guidance-we help global businesses realize their growth ambitions through strategic, innovative, and compliant U.S. market access."

With a strong international presence and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC continues to lead the way in advising companies navigating the complex intersection of global law and capital markets.

