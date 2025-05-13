Accountants Reveal Entrepreneurial Ambitions And Interest In Sustainability In ACCA’S 2025 Global Talent Trends Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The world-wide talent survey of finance professionals found that more than half of North America respondents have career ambitions to be entrepreneurs, and two-thirds are interested in pursuing a career focused on environmental issues

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third annual Global Talent Trends Survey from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) alerts employers to changing perspectives among accountancy and finance professionals.

The 2025 report found that many respondents see accountancy as a gateway for entrepreneurial ambitions and skills, with over half of North America respondents (54%) indicating they have career ambitions to be entrepreneurs, including 78% of Gen Z respondents. Additionally, about two-thirds of respondents (66%) are interested in pursuing accountancy careers focused on environmental issues, and 79% agree that reputation on social and human rights issues would be a key factor in deciding whether to work at an organization.

“Our 2025 data continues to show a workplace in transition, but one of the exciting themes emerging this year is how accountancy training can be a brilliant early career pathway for building entrepreneurial skills,” said Jamie Lyon FCCA, Global Head of Skills, Sectors, Technology at ACCA.“There's no doubt this in part reflects how career ambitions continue to transform at work.”

More than 10,000 individuals from 175 countries participated in the largest talent survey of accountancy and finance professionals, responding to issues ranging from career ambitions, hybrid working and inclusivity practices to upskilling, mental health and employability issues.

“The Talent Trends report offers valuable insights for sector employers on the concerns, aspirations, and preferences of finance professionals across roles and age demographics” said Jillian Couse, Head of ACCA North America.“For example, with the majority of regional respondents interested in pursuing accountancy careers focused on environmental issues, organizations could consider aligning sustainability efforts with retention goals.”

Topline takeaways from North America (Canada & USA) responses include:

- 78% of the youngest respondents hold aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur or business owner, though more than half of respondents overall (54%) have entrepreneurial ambitions.with 66% interested in pursuing accountancy careers focused on environmental issues, including 87% of Gen Z respondents.with 68% wanting to move roles in the next two years and 43% expecting their next career role to be outside their current organization.– 71% respondents say that is their preferred working arrangement. Only 12% want to be in the office full time, compared to 35% who report their role is fully office-based (up from 23% in 2024).for 41% of respondents, followed by effects of a potential economic downturn (35%). More than half (56%) are dissatisfied with their current wage.with the number of respondents reporting concern over socioeconomic barriers doubling since our 2024 report (39%, up from 19%).nearly half of respondents are concerned they're not developing the skills required for the future workplace.– 46% of respondents report their mental health suffers due to work pressures, and 56% want more support in this area.The proportion of respondents from North America (52%) wanting to move internationally has doubled since our 2024 report (28%).

The interactive global report can be found here: ; the North America regional report can be found here: .

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognized accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we've long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our ambition is to lead the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we're strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at:

ACCA is not affiliated with any Chartered Accountant (CA) organization or Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) organization.

CONTACT: Media contact: ...