Brandlive Acquires Mediaplatform With Focus On Enterprise Town Halls And Video Streaming

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandlive , the company bringing the magic of TV to business, today announced its acquisition of MediaPlatform , a trusted provider of enterprise video solutions for global organizations. This marks Brandlive's fourth acquisition in the past year.

In today's dynamic world, there is an increasing expectation that employee communications reflect what's watched outside of work - on YouTube, Netflix, Sunday night TV and TikTok. With MediaPlatform's proven track record of delivering high-scale, reliable CEO town halls and global corporate broadcasts, Brandlive now extends its lead as the most creative and complete video platform for Business-to-Employee (B2E) communication.

“This is about more than just streaming a town hall,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO of Brandlive.“It's about helping CEOs and executive teams produce internal content that's authentic and connects with their teams in this moment. We're combining MediaPlatform's rock-solid infrastructure with our own creative video tools and production services to deliver better experiences for the biggest internal moments- the kind worth watching.”

Brandlive supports the entire creative workflow - from project management, theming, scripting, slide design, motion graphics, on-site production, SSO, streaming, AI-generated captions and VOD hosting features. By integrating MediaPlatform's enterprise-grade technology, Brandlive deepens its ability to serve customers with complex distribution, security, and scale requirements.

“MediaPlatform has always delivered when it mattered most - flawlessly broadcasting to thousands of employees, live,” said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform.“Together with Brandlive, we can now help our customers take the next step: making internal video not just functional, but engaging, inspiring, and creative.”

The addition of MediaPlatform broadens Brandlive's reach into highly regulated and global industries and is consistent with its strategy to continue to grow the business through both organic and inorganic growth.

Piper Sandler served as the exclusive financial advisor for MediaPlatform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Brandlive

Brandlive® is the leading video platform for enterprise town halls, webinars, and internal storytelling with a mission to bring the magic of television to business. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Brandlive is the chosen partner for over 500 of the biggest and boldest companies in the world and supports over 20,000 webinars and town halls annually. The company has twice been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and its patented Greenroom® landed the company the #1 spot on Fast Company magazine's list of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in 2021.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform provides secure, scalable live video solutions trusted by some of the world's largest companies for mission-critical CEO broadcasts and corporate communications. Known for its flexible deployment models, deep analytics, and enterprise-grade reliability, MediaPlatform empowers leaders to connect with global workforces at scale.

