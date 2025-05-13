Intrapartum Monitors Market Growing At A Rapid Pace By 2033 Trends And Future Forecasting

Emergen Research Logo

This integration aims to address social determinants of health by utilizing various digital tools such as mobile apps, SMS, and web-based applications.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

This report is a fair prototype of the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices industry containing an in-depth study of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations.

Intrapartum Monitors market is expected to grow from 2.4 billion at the end of 2024 to 4.5 billion by 2033, with a predicted revenue CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Rising Preterm Births and High-Risk Pregnancies: The increasing incidence of preterm births and high-risk pregnancies, often due to conditions like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, necessitates enhanced monitoring during labor to ensure maternal and fetal safety.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in non-invasive and wireless monitoring technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), have improved the accuracy and accessibility of intrapartum monitoring devices.

Government Initiatives and Funding: Increased governmental support and funding for maternal and child health programs have bolstered the adoption of advanced monitoring devices in healthcare facilities.

Challenges in the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market

High Costs and Regulatory Hurdles: The substantial costs associated with advanced intrapartum monitoring devices, coupled with stringent regulatory requirements for approval, can impede market growth, especially in developing regions.

Shortage of Skilled Personnel: A lack of trained healthcare professionals to operate and interpret data from these devices can limit their effective utilization, particularly in low-resource settings.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product:

Electrodes: Dominated the market with a 55.3% share in 2023, owing to their accuracy in monitoring fetal heart rates.

Monitors: Expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies providing real-time data on maternal and fetal health.

By End-Use:

Hospitals: Held the largest market share in 2023 due to the availability of comprehensive maternal care services and advanced monitoring technologies.

Maternity Centers: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, attributed to the increasing demand for specialized maternal care and personalized delivery experiences.

Regional Outlook

North America: Dominated the global market in 2023, supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. Asia Pacific: Anticipated to witness significant growth due to improving healthcare facilities, rising awareness of maternal and fetal health, and increasing birth rates in countries like India and China.

Competitive Terrain

The global intrapartum monitoring devices market is characterized by the presence of several key players focusing on technological advancements and strategic collaborations to enhance their market position.

Key Companies:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cardinal Health

MindChild Medical

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Stryker

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. received FDA clearance for its Novii+ Wireless Maternal and Fetal Monitoring Solution, enhancing non-invasive monitoring capabilities.

In June 2024, Stryker announced the expansion of its innovation and R&D capabilities with a new medical device testing facility, aiming to develop and rigorously test medical devices.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Monitors

Electrodes

Fetal Scalp Electrodes

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter

Transducer for FHR

Transducer for Uterine Contractions

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

