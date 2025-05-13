Inflectra.Ai Redefines The Standard: Making Enterprise AI Native, Seamless, And Scalable

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Inflectra delivers AI capabilities directly within Inflectra's cloud platforms - starting with Spira - enabling teams to automate routine processes, generate key artifacts, and enhance decision-making without leaving their existing tools or introducing additional overhead.

A Seamless, Secure, and AI-Native Architecture

Unlike conventional "bolt-on" AI features, Inflectra is deeply embedded within the fabric of Inflectra's Software Project Management platforms: SpiraTest, SpiraTeam, and SpiraPlan , and is expected to expand into Rapise later in 2025. Built as a cloud-native and context-aware intelligence layer, Inflectra delivers real-time support across the software lifecycle.

Core Capabilities Include:



Intelligent Generation of test cases, BDD scenarios, risks, and user stories from structured and unstructured inputs

Dynamic Test Automation that adapts to UI changes without manual rework

Risk Identification and prioritization at the point of planning and analysis Seamless Contextual Assistance embedded within the Spira UI, aligned to user workflows

All Inflectra AI services are powered via Amazon Bedrock, with region-specific hosting to meet enterprise data residency and compliance requirements.

Inflectra is engineered for high-impact industries - including government, defense, healthcare, finance, and education - where security, auditability, and speed are non-negotiable. The platform enables:



Rapid modernization of legacy systems

Scalable agile delivery without technical debt AI productivity - without sacrificing control or compliance.

"Inflectra is a strategic inflection point in how we think about productivity and innovation," said Adam Sandman, Founder and CEO at Inflectra . "We're embedding intelligence where it matters most - in the everyday tools that software teams rely on."

Inflectra is available for all Spira cloud customers, with rollout plans for:



Expanded integration with Rapise test automation platform Customer feedback-driven feature evolution with a rapid release cadence.

Visit to learn more.

About Inflectra

Inflectra delivers mission-critical software solutions through its flagship platforms - SpiraPlan and Rapise. Together, they provide end-to-end support for SDLC, requirements management, codeless test automation, risk tracking, and enterprise-grade compliance.

With the introduction of Inflectra, a natively embedded Generative AI engine, Inflectra enables organizations to automate test generation, accelerate risk analysis, and enhance software delivery directly within its ecosystem, without additional integrations or external tools.

Founded in 2006, Inflectra serves thousands of customers across 100+ countries in regulated and innovation-driven industries, including healthcare, government, finance, energy, and technology.

Media Contact:

Thea Maisuradze

Chief Marketing Officer

Inflectra Corporation

[email protected]

+1 202-558-6885



SOURCE Inflectra