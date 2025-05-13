Clearsign Technologies Corporation Receives Engineering Order For A Low Emissions Flare Burner For Energy Company In California

Repeat Low Emissions Solution for Prominent California Energy Producer

TULSA, Okla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR ) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization , improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that the Company has received an engineering order for an additional retrofit burner for a flare from an energy company for use in California.

"We are pleased to provide another low emissions retrofit solution for our customer in California," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "As with our previous orders for this customer, our technology was sought to replace their existing flare burner in order to further reduce pollutant emissions and meet new air permit requirements. This will be the second burner sold to this customer within the year, and the third overall. We believe this helps solidify our position as a provider of advanced combustion technologies and solutions for modern emission reduction needs. We continue to see growing interest in this product line in California and other regions, and we are encouraged that this portion of our business is gaining traction."

This order is for the initial engineering of a retrofit burner to be installed in an enclosed flare at a California production facility. The final product is expected to be installed at the customer's site in the San Joaquin Valley of California in the fourth quarter 2025.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign CoreTM and ClearSign EyeTM and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: the performance of the Company's burners, including its ability to lower NOx emissions; the Company's ability to successfully engineer and model their burner technology for flare and incinerator retrofits to deliver viable emission reduction solutions; the Company's ability to leverage the growing interest in retrofit burners into additional opportunities for such product line; the performance of the Company's computer modeling technique and its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and design new technologies; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's products, including process burners, boiler burners and flare and incinerator products, in the markets the Company operates and sells its products in; the Company's ability to successfully manufacture and supply its burner products timely; the Company's ability to further expand into other geographic markets; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering orders and performance optimization processes included therein; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, when needed; the Company's ability to compete with competitors; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED