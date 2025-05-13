Affimed Announces Filing For The Opening Of Insolvency Proceedings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANNHEIM, Germany, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced its decision to file an application for opening of insolvency proceedings with the local court of Mannheim in Germany.

As previously reported, Affimed N.V. (the“Company”) has been engaged in discussions with potential investors and partners with respect to potential strategic transactions to raise additional capital. Despite its continuous and ongoing fundraising efforts, the Company has not been able to raise sufficient additional funds to continue the operations of the Company and its controlled (and wholly owned) subsidiaries Affimed GmbH and Affimed Inc. Further, based on currently available information, the Company's liquidity condition raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

As a consequence, the members of the management board of the Company have determined in respect of the Company and the managing directors of Affimed GmbH have determined in respect of Affimed GmbH that the companies are overindebted (Überschuldung). The management of the Company and the management of Affimed GmbH have determined with regards to the respective company that they must file for insolvency under German law.

Following such determination, on May 13, 2025, the members the management board of the Company filed for the opening of ordinary insolvency proceedings over the assets of the Company and the managing directors of Affimed GmbH filed for the opening of ordinary insolvency proceedings over the assets of Affimed GmbH with the local court of Mannheim in Germany. There can be no assurance as to the outcome of any preliminary or formal insolvency proceedings with respect to the Company or Affimed GmbH or as to whether the companies will emerge from insolvency as a going concern. Further, the insolvency filing in respect of the Company and resulting preliminary and formal insolvency proceedings will also result in the Company's common shares being suspended from trading on, and subsequent delisting from, The Nasdaq Global Market.

