Harmonic Partners With Evolution Digital To Simplify Fiber Broadband Deployments

Collaboration Strengthens Harmonic's Open ONU Vision, Driving Down Fiber Broadband Deployment Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced a new partnership with Evolution Digital, a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, further expanding its roster of interoperable ONU partners and reinforcing the company's commitment to creating an open, flexible fiber broadband ecosystem. This powerful collaboration strengthens Harmonic's mission to empower broadband operators through its Open ONU approach that eliminates vendor lock-in and reduces fiber deployment costs.

Harmonic's cOSTM virtualized broadband platform offers seamless interoperability with Evolution Digital's EVO1111XG XGS-PON bridge and EVO6022GP3 integrated Wi-Fi 6 GPON gateway. Integration efforts between the two companies will support additional GPON and XGS-PON devices in the near future.

"We're excited that our ongoing collaboration has led to our inclusion in Harmonic's Open ONU initiative, which reflects a scalable and forward-thinking strategy to support the unique business needs of the global broadband provider community," said Marc Cohen, chief revenue officer at Evolution Digital. "Our interoperability with Harmonic's virtualized broadband platform - including support for GPON and 10G-capable fiber-to-the-home devices - enables partners to accelerate deployments and deliver high-quality fiber services more efficiently."

Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software allows operators to support ONU devices from any vendor, now including Evolution Digital. This expanded interoperability empowers broadband providers to choose a CPE that best fits their performance, cost and deployment requirements. As a result, operators can accelerate fiber service rollouts, lower capital expenditures and deliver high-speed connectivity to more subscribers.

"The momentum around ONU interoperability is transforming how operators build and scale their fiber networks," said Hy Huynh, vice president of fiber products at Harmonic. "With the addition of Evolution Digital to our growing list of certified ONU partners, we're giving operators more choice and flexibility to deliver high-speed connectivity with unmatched cost efficiency."

Harmonic will demonstrate its fiber broadband solutions at Fiber Connect 2025, June 1-4 in Nashville, in booth 824.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 33 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about the cOS platform and range of fiber solutions, visit .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners .

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a comprehensive suite of integrated video streaming, whole-home Wi-Fi and advanced connectivity products for the global market. We partner with ISPs to deliver reliable, high-performance technologies that enhance their subscribers' connected lifestyles. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Learn more at .

