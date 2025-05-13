Celery Secures Fresh Funding To Anticipate And Prevent Costly Financial Errors Before They Happen

As demand grows for AI-powered internal audit tools in labor-intensive industries,

the company secured a seed funding round led by Team8



TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celery, a financial operations platform that leverages artificial intelligence to automate internal controls, today announced that it has raised $6.25 million in seed funding. The round was led by Team8, with participation from Verissimo Ventures, Centre Street Partners, 97212 Ventures, and additional strategic angel investors. This brings the company's total funding to $9 million.

Designed for healthcare and other labor-intensive industries, such as construction, hospitality, and manufacturing, Celery replaces hours of manual reviews with intelligent audit agents that detect fraud, compliance risks, and financial inefficiencies in minutes, with no software setup or system integration required.

Celery has rapidly evolved from a payroll auditing tool identifying discrepancies, policy violations, and overtime inefficiencies to a comprehensive financial monitoring system for corporate revenue and expenses.

The company's solutions can reduce manual oversight by up to 91%, cut payroll costs by 0.6% on average, and deliver 8x ROI. To date, Celery has processed over 430,000 payslips, analyzed more than $550 million in payroll data, and prevented $2.3 million in losses for its customers.

"Finance leaders today are being asked to do more with less," said Yuval Brot, CEO and co-founder of Celery . "Yet, financial controls are still being done manually-often across massive spreadsheets and disconnected systems. We built Celery to replace this outdated workflow with real-time, automated oversight that's accurate, fast, and cost-effective."

Celery was founded by Yuval Brot (CEO), a serial entrepreneur; Noam Slomianko (CTO), a cyber expert and the first employee of Vulcan Cyber (acquired by Tenable); and Hillel Shalev (COO), a CPA and former biotech CFO who knows the challenges of managing complex, error-prone financial systems.

"I spent years chasing down revenue leakage errors and reconciling spreadsheets that should never have needed fixing," said Shalev, co-founder and COO of Celery . "I knew there had to be a smarter way-one that could reduce risk, flag unprofitable clients, and detect potential revenue losses, all while giving finance leaders confidence that nothing is slipping through the cracks."

Celery's solutions are already used by dozens of U.S. healthcare organizations, including New York-based provider Ultimate Care , which reduced its annual overtime and billing discrepancies by more than $200,000 after adopting the platform. Within weeks, the company found hidden payroll issues, gained immediate ROI, and automated their auditing process..

"Finance leaders are under pressure to cut costs and ensure compliance, yet many still rely on manual oversight," said Hadar Siterman-Norris , Partner at Team8. "Celery gives CFOs precision and visibility into risks hidden in their data, enabling smarter, leaner operations. With 82% of CFOs increasing fintech spend in 2025 , this is exactly the kind of high-ROI solution they're prioritizing. Automation is solving what manual reviews can't."

The company will showcase its platform later this month at LTC 100, alongside leading fintech investors and CFOs across the healthcare industry.

The new capital will be used to expand Celery's go-to-market operations, accelerate product development, and launch new audit agents focused on expense review, fraud detection, and fixed asset controls. The company is also exploring channel partnerships with payroll providers and accounting platforms.

About Celery

Celery is an AI-driven financial oversight platform that helps finance teams catch costly financial errors - before they impact the bottom line. Built for healthcare and other labor-intensive industries, Celery replaces manual complex reviews with intelligent audit agents that detect fraud, compliance risks, and inefficiencies in minutes. Starting with payroll audits, the platform has expanded to revenue and expense monitoring, giving CFOs real-time visibility into profit gaps and opportunities for optimization. Founded in 2023, the company is trusted by leading U.S. healthcare providers and supports finance teams nationwide. Celery is SOC 2 certified. Learn more at celeryway .

Media Contact:

Sivan Ron

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Celery

