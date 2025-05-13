New Gun Violence Curriculum Aims To Shift The Culture Of Prevention Through Psychoeducation And Real Conversations

Gun Violence Intervention Curriculum

The Diversion Center launches 'Beyond the Trigger,' an innovative gun violence curriculum providing psychoeducation and real tools to prevent gun violence.

- Derek Collins

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta, GA - May 13, 2025 - In preparation of Gun Violence Prevention Month in June, The Diversion Center is proud to announce the launch of Beyond The Trigger : Gun Violence Intervention Curriculum, a groundbreaking educational tool that is remixing how communities, schools, and youth-serving organizations tackle one of the most urgent public health crises of our time-gun violence.

Unlike traditional awareness campaigns, Beyond The Trigger doesn't just talk about gun violence-it talks through it. Developed by Dr. Derek Collins, a nationally recognized intervention expert and the CEO of The Diversion Center, this first-of-its-kind gun violence curriculum uses psychoeducation and structured group dialogue to help youth and justice-involved individuals confront the cultural, psychological, and emotional roots of gun violence.

An Innovative Approach to Gun Violence Intervention

Designed for community-based violence prevention programs, schools, diversion programs, and mentoring initiatives, Beyond The Trigger delivers a powerful group-based intervention model. Participants are guided through open, facilitated discussions about the real-life impact of gun culture, trauma, peer pressure, validation, and retaliation.

“We're not just telling youth to put the guns down-we're equipping them with the emotional tools to understand why they picked them up in the first place,” says Dr. Collins, who has spent over 15 years developing successful intervention programs in the areas of substance use, anger management, and domestic violence.

This gun violence curriculum goes beyond fear-based messaging and taps into cognitive behavioral tools, trauma-informed practices, and real-world applications that resonate with young people living in high-risk environments.

Available Now and Backed by Certification

Organizations can purchase the Beyond The Trigger Gun Violence Curriculum today at . In addition, those seeking to become Certified Gun Violence Intervention Specialists can complete an official training hosted by The Diversion Center. Details are available at .

This gun violence training certification equips counselors, teachers, social workers, and nonprofit leaders with everything they need to implement violence intervention programs in their communities.

The Diversion Center also provides resources for violence intervention programs with Social-Emotional Learning, How to be Successful with or Without a College Degree, and Gifted & Lit curricula.

Redefining Gun Violence Prevention in 2025

With over 48,000 gun-related deaths reported annually in the U.S., according to GunViolencePrevention, the need for a proactive, evidence-informed intervention has never been more urgent. Beyond The Trigger is not just a curriculum-it's a call to action.

“This isn't about punishment. It's about purpose,” says Dr. Collins.“We're helping participants discover how to reframe their mindset and design their lives.”

Join the Movement

This Gun Violence Prevention Month, The Diversion Center challenges educators, therapists, mentors, and policy-makers to stop reacting-and start intervening. If you're serious about gun violence prevention, it's time to go Beyond The Trigger.

To learn more or to order the curriculum, visit:



To become a Certified Gun Violence Intervention Specialist, visit:

About The Diversion Center

The Diversion Center is a court-approved outpatient treatment facility based in Marietta, Georgia. Under the leadership of Dr. Derek Collins, the center provides violence intervention training, workbooks, and certifications for professionals across the country working in substance abuse, anger management, family violence, and gun violence prevention.

