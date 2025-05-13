403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Libyan Premier Says Stability is Restored in Tripoli
(MENAFN) Libyan Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced on Tuesday that peace and order had been reestablished in Tripoli following violent confrontations in the city.
The skirmishes began on Monday, primarily affecting the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim districts, after the reported death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli. Al-Kikli led the Stability Support Apparatus, a group linked to the Presidential Council, according to reports from Libyan news sources.
In a statement shared on X, Dbeibeh expressed his appreciation for the roles played by the Ministries of Interior and Defense, as well as the efforts of the army and police forces.
He praised their significant role in “restoring security and asserting the authority of the state in the capital.”
Dbeibeh emphasized that “what has been achieved today affirms that legitimate state institutions are capable of protecting the nation and preserving the dignity of its citizens.”
He urged the elimination of “irregular groups” and reiterated that only official state bodies should operate within Libya, with “no authority except that of the law.”
Following Kikli’s death, local media noted ongoing, sporadic gunfire in different areas of the capital.
Reports indicated that the 444th Brigade, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, was actively involved in the altercations with members of the Stability Support Apparatus.
In a related statement, the Defense Ministry confirmed that its troops had secured the Abu Salim area.
The ministry declared that its military mission aimed at containing the unrest had “ended successfully,” highlighting a return to calm in the troubled neighborhoods.
The skirmishes began on Monday, primarily affecting the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim districts, after the reported death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli. Al-Kikli led the Stability Support Apparatus, a group linked to the Presidential Council, according to reports from Libyan news sources.
In a statement shared on X, Dbeibeh expressed his appreciation for the roles played by the Ministries of Interior and Defense, as well as the efforts of the army and police forces.
He praised their significant role in “restoring security and asserting the authority of the state in the capital.”
Dbeibeh emphasized that “what has been achieved today affirms that legitimate state institutions are capable of protecting the nation and preserving the dignity of its citizens.”
He urged the elimination of “irregular groups” and reiterated that only official state bodies should operate within Libya, with “no authority except that of the law.”
Following Kikli’s death, local media noted ongoing, sporadic gunfire in different areas of the capital.
Reports indicated that the 444th Brigade, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, was actively involved in the altercations with members of the Stability Support Apparatus.
In a related statement, the Defense Ministry confirmed that its troops had secured the Abu Salim area.
The ministry declared that its military mission aimed at containing the unrest had “ended successfully,” highlighting a return to calm in the troubled neighborhoods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment