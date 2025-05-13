Cosmoprof Lays Foundation To Elevate Beauty Industry With Presence Of Cosmoprof Asia Dubai & New Initiatives In Hongkong

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cosmoprof international network, through Cosmoprof Asia - one of its key events - is set to redefine the industry landscape with the landmark launch of Cosmoprof Connect Dubai, a strategic business matchmaking event scheduled for April 14-15, 2026. This major expansion marks a new chapter for Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, further cementing the Cosmoprof brand as the global catalyst for beauty industry innovation and partnership.Cosmoprof Asia, the premier beauty trade show in Asia-Pacific, will run from 11-13 November at AsiaWorld-Expo (for cosmetic supply chain) and 12-14 November at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (for branded finished products), with more than 70,000 attendees expected to visit some 2,800 exhibitors from across the globe, as well as around 20 international group and country pavilions showcasing innovative products and services from the best-performing markets in the world. With 74 per cent of attendees in 2024 hailing from international markets, the show is well established as the go-to destination for trendsetting beauty innovations, business networking, and market insights across Asia Pacific.Why Dubai? Why Now?The new Cosmoprof Connect Dubai, an exclusive B2B event, will be held at the heart of the beauty market in the Middle East. Designed to facilitate one-on-one business meetings between top-tier Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia buyers and global beauty brands, the business-first format of the event promises a curated, high-impact networking experience for companies eager to expand into the MENA markets – one of the industry's fastest-growing segments and projected to hit US$60 billion by 2026.“The Cosmoprof Network has always stood for discovery and innovation,” said Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof.“With Cosmoprof Connect Dubai, we are unlocking an entire region's potential for the beauty industry community. It is a bold step forward that connects East and West in unprecedented ways.”The new event is a strategic boost for Cosmoprof Asia. Hong Kong and Dubai are economic powerhouses offering unrivalled gateways to the most dynamic regions in the world. As Hong Kong connects businesses across Asia, Dubai provides access to 3.5 billion consumers within an eight-hour flight radius, supported by its tax-free policies, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and more than US$20 billion in annual foreign investment.“For Hong Kong businesses exhibiting at Cosmoprof Asia, this expansion opens up transformative cross-regional growth opportunities,” added Zannini.“By expanding to Dubai, our clients gain strategic access to key international markets, benefit from a growing economy, and operate in a city ranked among the top five global business hubs.”Ingredients & Fragrance Take Centre StageCosmoprof Asia will also feature two major new initiatives this year: Beauty Ingredients & Formulation Asia (BIFA), a conference-led event and Fragrance Exhibit Zone. BIFA, launching 11–12 November 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong and co-located with Cosmopack Asia, will be a first-of-its-kind scientific conference and expo co-hosted with the Hong Kong Society of Cosmetic Chemists (HKSCC) and the China Society of Cosmetic Chemists (China SCC). Supported by the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC), the event will bring together R&D experts, chemists, and industry leaders to explore new frontiers in beauty ingredients, responding to the APAC region's booming demand for science-driven beauty solutions.“BIFA will unite beauty and cosmetic industry professionals to explore the latest innovations, ingredients, and scientific advancements,” said Margaret Connolly, CEO and President of Informa Markets Asia.“With the Asia-Pacific beauty ingredients market projected to reach US$14.9 billion by 2027, BIFA is poised to become a key event for professionals seeking science-driven beauty solutions. The show will feature a comprehensive exhibition, high-level symposiums, and tailored B2B meetings, fostering strategic collaborations and driving innovations in the beauty and health industries.”Fragrance Avenue will be a dedicated zone spotlighting the booming fragrance market, offering immersive product experiences and exclusive networking opportunities. This area will also feature a section dedicated to niche fragrances, enhanced by the expertise of Esxence, the internationally renowned event for artistic perfumery.Both initiatives will enhance the exhibition offerings and content at Cosmoprof Asia 2025. These additions join the unrivalled presence of leading companies from the entire supply chain at Cosmopack Asia and finished products showcased at Cosmoprof Asia. With highly effective business tools, the event will foster networking opportunities for brand companies, retailers, C-level executives, distributors, and importers traveling from around the globe to Hong Kong to discover new partners in the Asia-Pacific region.Market InsightsAt the Dubai press conference yesterday, Claire Marty, VP Global Beauty at NielsenIQ, shared valuable insights on how APAC trends are reshaping global consumer habits. Her presentation highlighted innovations like social commerce, AI, and generational shifts, drawing attention from the Middle East beauty community to the opportunities APAC offers. These findings underscored the role of Cosmoprof Asia as a key platform for accessing the emerging APAC market.For more information and to register interest of Cosmoprof Asia, visit:For more information about Cosmoprof Connect Dubai in 2026, stay tuned at:

