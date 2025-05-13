ADRES And Coralytics Partner To Advance AI Integration In UAE Real Estate Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) has announced a strategic partnership with Coralytics, a leading AI solutions provider, to integrate advanced artificial intelligence technologies into the UAE's real estate sector. This collaboration aims to enhance real estate training programs through ThinkProp and extend AI applications across ADRES's key initiatives, including property data platforms and real estate service platforms in partnership with industry leaders.

:“Our partnership with Coralytics is a significant step towards revolutionizing the real estate landscape in the UAE. By integrating AI into our platforms and training programs, we aim to empower real estate professionals with data-driven insights, enhance operational efficiency, and support the digital transformation of the property sector.” -p“This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. Leveraging Coralytics' AI expertise will enable us to provide smarter solutions and services, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders in the real estate industry.”

On behalf of Coralytics,:“We at Coralytics are proud to partner with ADRES on this transformative journey to accelerate AI adoption in UAE real estate. At Coralytics, our mission has always been to empower industries with smart, scalable solutions-and this collaboration is a testament to that. By combining our AI capabilities with ADRES's sectoral leadership, we're not only enhancing digital training through ThinkProp but also driving innovation across real estate platforms. This partnership reflects our shared vision for a more transparent, efficient, and future-ready property market in the UAE.”

The partnership between ADRES and Coralytics is set to drive significant advancements in providing services in UAE's real estate sector, fostering a more efficient, transparent, and technologically advanced industry.